Emilian ‘Ndrangheta, Pm “silenced”. The wrath of lawyers: “Clarify”

Emilia Romagna, a territory with tense nerves. Shouldn’t we ask questions about the ‘Ndrangheta? Silence is a golden condition over there

“I am skeptical and consequently I believe that the only sure things in this world are coincidences”, said Leonardo Sciascia.

In Reggio Emilia there is a great deal of haste to close the season of the Aemilia trial, which has uncovered 40 years of ‘Ndrangheta infiltration. What could come out, in addition to the already known facts, worries many, too many, who do not speak.

It’s like when, as kids, we lived in Bologna, we used to tell tales about the businesses of the Casalesi that we saw in the city of tortellino, and we were reproached by those who, a few years older, described the ferocity of the Cutresi who acted in Reggio Emilia, urging us not to “dig so as not to have any nasty surprises”.

For all the others they were the words of madmen. The ‘Ndrangheta has been present and rooted in Emilia since the 1980s, the Mafia and Camorra even earlier. Too bad no one has seen them, except recently.

However, the words of the former magistrate have aroused some irritation Roberto Pennisi who more than a month ago revealed to The newspaper just as he was unable to investigate the links between the ‘Ndrangheta and the political power of the left in Emilia: on the subject there would be a report from him to the Attorney General of the Cassation. Pennisi would have written that some colleagues would not have wanted to investigate.

In the reasons that the Cassation always writes about the Aemilia trial, we talk about ‘Ndrangheta “lived” as a reliable “service provider”having colonized Emilia “thanks to pieces of conniving companies”, with an organization partly entrepreneurial and partly military, in the midst of a silent population. So deeply rooted.

Yet never over the years, if we exclude the very recent Aemilia, has there been a maxi trial against the mafias in Emilia Romagna. Just to talk about Reggio Emilia, the pilgrimages repeated for decades in the vicinity of the elections of many mayoral candidates in Cutro, in Calabria, have never aroused questions, as have investments and property purchases. The attachments of the Emilian electoral posters to Cutro or that the road to get to Reggio Emilia is called “Città di Cutro”, have remained suggestions for the kids.

Silence is a golden condition in Emilia Romagna and is intertwined with the cotton wool of mass consumerism, removing even the slightest awareness of criminal dynamics from popular knowledge, reduced to assets for workers.

The attitude of irritation for Pennisi’s words was repeated for the questions of the vice president of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri (FI) who asked for the publication of the ex magistrate’s report. Same attitude for the question of the deputy from Reggio Gianluca Vinci (FdI), who spoke on the issue.

In recent days the stance has made the nerves jump of the Reggio Emilia Bar Association that in a statement signed by the president, the lawyer Enrico Della Capanna “hopes that the revelations of Dr Pennisi do not remain a dead letter and which lead to clarity so that any doubts can be appropriately dispelled “.

Words that sound like common sense. Pennisi’s words, write the lawyers “can only provoke a strong reaction of surprise and justified concern of which the Bar Association feels it is their duty to interpret”.

“Learning from such an authoritative source”, write the lawyers, “that the most delicate investigations that have been conducted in our area on the subject of mafia infiltration would be vitiated by failure to verify the reports of the investigative bodies with respect to subjects belonging to the institutions and to a part of the political world, can only provoke a reaction of cautious disappointment. What we read these days induces a serious reflection on the causes of such a violation of the principles of impartiality, autonomy and independence of the judiciary, which must be the foundation of civil society”

Understandable terms for those on one side of the fence, who have a duty to interpret the rules correctly. “This is to avoid”, the lawyers always explain, “that the democratic system, which is based on the equality of all citizens before the law, could give way to dangerous deviations and omissions which conflict, by definition, with the principles of law and justice”.

