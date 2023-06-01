Home » Emilio Rigamonti, the king of bresaola, died at 92
Emilio Rigamonti, the king of bresaola, died at 92

Emilio Rigamonti, 92 years old, died in Sondrio, struck down by an illness, for decades at the helm of the historic Valtellina bresaola salami factory founded in 1913. The company still bears the family name today, even though it has been owned by the multinational for years brazilian meat Jbs. Rigamonti collapsed to the ground around lunchtime. He leaves behind his wife and daughter.

«We join the pain of the family – said the president of the Consortium for the protection of Bresaola della Valtellina, Mario Moro – all our thoughts go to the man and entrepreneur he was. His contribution was fundamental for the recognition and enhancement of our PGI product. His passion for work and for the local area is an example for us ». Emilio Rigamonti took over the management of the butcher and delicatessen business opened by his father in 1913 together with his brother Giovanni, Emilio Rigamonti contributed to making Bresaola della Valtellina Igp a product known and consumed all over the world.

