Emily Ratajkowski, the busy model who drives the web crazy

His Instagram account is followed by almost 30 million people. Emiliy Rataikowski she is one of the most influential models in the United States. Not only for her undeniable beauty, but also for her social and political commitment. She has been a major supporter of Joe Biden during the race for the White House and was among the first to denounce the abuses of some film producers. Not only that: she reported harassment on the set of the video clip for the song “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, allegations that were later partially confirmed.

She has a podcast where she talks freely about sex and the status of women. And for this you have become a very listened to person in the US. But she also remains a model and she loves to show off her statuesque body on social media. Here we have collected some of the most beautiful photos of her taken in recent months, starting from the beginning of 2023.

Emily Rataikowski and the controversy against the abortion ban

Recently the model has openly sided in favor of freedom of choice on abortion. “This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape. These men in power are imposing their will on women’s bodies to uphold patriarchy and to perpetuate the prison industrial complex, taking away women of lower incomes the right to choose not to reproduce. The states that are trying to ban abortion are the ones with the largest percentage of black female residents. This is a matter of economic class and race and is a direct attack on the rights fundamentals of US women, who are protected by Roe against Wade. Our body, our choice,” Ratajkowski wrote on social media the day after the abortion ban in Alabama.

