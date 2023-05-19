Home » Emirates, billions arrive in Italy: “Hunting for partnerships with SMEs”
Emirates, billions arrive in Italy: "Hunting for partnerships with SMEs"

Emirates, billions arrive in Italy: "Hunting for partnerships with SMEs"

Arab Emirates, investments in Italy. Photo Lapresse

Emirates, Italy’s ambitious goal and strategic aid

The order they shop at Italia. However, this is not the traditional one, with assaults on shops of the big brands moda but much more. The Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates says it clearly: “We are concentrating – he says Abdullah Bin Touq AlMarri al Sole 24 Ore – sul your country. The goal is to sign partnership with excellent small and medium enterprises. Our aim is to get to zero emissions in 2050 and to achieve this ambitious goal we know it is necessary sign from the alliances“.

Abdullah Bin Touq AlMarri then enters the detail: “We are aiming – he explains to the Sun – at double the GDP in seven years, we want to move from the current ones 600 billion to 1200 billion. To do this we are betting on diversification from oil&gas and on ecological transition. Renewable energies, lithium batteries, biofuels and recycling, water treatment, aerospace. But we cannot do it alone, which is why the SMEs and the UAE government are looking for partnership on the know how and the development of technologies that companies Italian can offer“.

