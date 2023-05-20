Emission-free on the lake – There are clean excursion boats – but they are expensive – News

Shiptec, the largest Swiss shipyard, is located directly on the shore of Lake Lucerne. It specializes in professional shipping and maintains and builds transport and passenger ships as well as patrol boats for the military and police.

According to Martin Einsiedler, the quickest way to reduce energy consumption and thus emissions on passenger ships is through driving style. As the technical director of the Lucerne shipyard, he plans and coordinates new construction and conversions of ships.

The slower, the more economical

“A lot of fuel can be saved depending on how the skipper accelerates and stops the ship,” emphasizes Einsiedler. In order for savings of up to 25 percent to be possible, however, the timetable must also be adjusted accordingly.

Because the water resistance affects a ship many times more when it is moving fast or is deep in the water. It is technically possible to equip an older ship in such a way that the skippers have real-time data on the ship’s fuel consumption at their disposal.

Legend: Modern, fuel-efficient ships are possible and already in operation – like here on Lake Lucerne. But they are still significantly more expensive to buy than traditional diesel-powered ships.

Keystone/Urs Flüeler



Passenger ships can also be technically improved. On the one hand, when the ships are being overhauled in the dock, but above all when new ships are designed on the drawing board. “The shape of the underwater hull determines how great the water resistance is,” says Einsiedler.

A second factor is a clean weight calculation: A ship should weigh as little as possible in the water, but it should still be balanced so that it cannot capsize even when fully loaded.

And last but not least, the ships need new types of engines that are designed for different fuels, including emission-free ones, or that are even operated electrically.

More efficient means more expensive to build

When tendering for new passenger ships, the shipping companies almost always use alternative drives, as the manager of the Lucerne shipyard explains. Not least because communes or cantons support the companies financially.

However, modern engines and lightweight materials have their price. “Such a ship can easily cost 30 to 50 percent more,” says Einsiedler. It depends on the use of the ship whether it can be profitable at all.

Basically, shipping companies rarely have large financial cushions. As a result, such investments are often hardly sustainable. Einsiedler notes that mostly slimmed-down projects are then implemented.

Politicians are required – if something needs to change

For Ulf Kanne this is a mistake. He coordinates international financing of emission-free ships and is Vice President of the Swiss association Zero Emission Boat. The emission-free ships are not too expensive, but the diesel ships are too cheap. “It can’t work without true cost estimates,” he emphasizes.

Financial expert Kanne therefore makes the federal government and the cantons responsible – control is possible through taxes, subsidies or corresponding regulations. He is also convinced that shipping on the Swiss lakes will change.

In the future, fast ferries would glide across the lake on foils, on hydrofoils, and passenger ships would be electric or with hydrogen in the tank. But for this to happen, the ships of tomorrow have to be rethought today.