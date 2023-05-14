Emissions at companies – reduce CO₂ instead of offsetting CO₂ – News

What are companies actually doing to reduce their own CO₂ emissions? Not enough, say experts.

Compensating for CO₂ is a cheap option, says environmental engineer Jörg Rohner: “In many cases, it allows you to continue driving as before,” says the professor of “Ecological Engineering” at the ZHAW. That’s also bad because there are some cases in which CO₂ compensation hasn’t worked, or only partially, as much as was assumed.

First reduce, then compensate.

CO₂ certificates were criticized because some projects showed that savings were less than promised or counted twice. For environmental engineer Rohrer, it is therefore clear: “Companies should only compensate for CO₂ if they have first avoided or reduced CO₂ in their operations.” In the industry that brokers compensation certificates, this has slowly arrived. “Because it has more or less got a bad image as an industry.”

Rethinking the climate label

A rethink is also evident at the company ClimatePartner Switzerland. The consulting company calculates the CO₂ footprint for companies and issues climate labels. In order to maintain this, it was previously sufficient to compensate for CO₂. Now ClimatePartner is adapting the business model. “There is a shift in that we say that there are really mandatory reduction targets to be implemented. Because we notice that we have the requirements of the market and that it is the need of companies », explains the managing director Vanessa Müller. The new label will also no longer contain the term climate-neutral. Because the expression often caused confusion among consumers. See also Antitrust: investigation launched to evaluate the Nexi-Sia merger Climate-neutral would mean that CO₂ emissions would be intercepted before they are released into the atmosphere and that they would have no impact on the atmosphere at all, says environmental engineer Rohrer. “But that happens in very few cases.”

Replace fossil energy

Many companies have already taken measures to protect the climate – especially when it comes to reducing emissions in their own company or saving CO₂ in the energy supply. The latter is a popular field of action. For example at The Tschuggen Collection. The hotel group wants to replace all fossil fuels by the end of 2025 – with air heat pumps or with the use of lake and ground water.

Arrival as a climate sinner

One would have to start with the arrival traffic in order to further reduce the CO₂ footprint, says climate expert Jörg Rohrer. “You have to make sure that on the one hand people don’t travel from far away, that they don’t travel by plane if possible, but use public transport.”

In the hotel in Arosa, the group installed an ice store in the basement to heat and cool the rooms more ecologically. For this purpose, heat is extracted from the waste water of the hotel and neighboring buildings and stored in the ice storage tank. She does not want to say how much CO₂ the hotel chain saves by switching away from fossil fuels. Further measures are planned, says co-managing director Christian Klein. Any emissions that are not avoided or reduced are offset. Guests would also be made aware that they should travel by public transport if possible. But you can’t patronize the guests, says Klein. But this is exactly where you should start, says environmental engineer Rohner.

Legend: Sigg only makes bottles from recycled aluminium.

Sigg does it with recycled aluminium

The Sigg company produces returnable bottles in Frauenfeld. These are a contribution to climate protection, says marketing boss René ab Egg. The bottles, mostly made of aluminium, are energy-intensive in production and procurement.

The company therefore only produces bottles from recycled aluminium. “The recycled material causes over 40 percent less CO₂ emissions than the material we used before. In plain language, this means that we save over 500 tons of CO₂ a year.» Whereas a bottle with new aluminum used to emit 1.5 kilos of CO₂ on average, today it is 900 grams with recycled material.

Adapt business models

Adjustments to business models are necessary, says climate expert Jörg Rohrer. “Some business models will no longer be needed in the future and others will have to be reconsidered so that we can move closer to a circular economy,” says Rohrer. Where everything is reused.

The recycled material comes from Europe and it has been ensured that it is always available. It is true that this is far from the end of the reduction and it is still being compensated for. “But we still have a long plan of action on how we want to further reduce CO₂ emissions,” says Ab Egg. For example, with new, low-emission machines or switching to more green electricity. From autumn, the stainless steel bottles that are manufactured by Sigg-Mutter in China will also be made from recycled raw materials.