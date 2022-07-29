All this power is combined with a braking system with six-piston calipers and steel friction surfaces as standard. The front carbon-ceramic discs are also available on request, which are ten kilograms lighter.

Aesthetically it is sporty and captivating with widened track and 19-inch wheels. In the interior there are numerous details in carbon and comfort is not lacking, thanks to a standard equipment that already includes a 12.3-inch digital dashboard with head-up display and 10.1-inch touchscreen.

An important novelty introduced with the third generation of Audi RS3 Sportback is the RS Torque Splitter, that is the active torque divider for power management on the rear wheels, guaranteeing a tendency to oversteer. This works in such a way that when cornering, the distribution of torque between the wheels at the rear increases on the wheel with greater grip (the one outside the trajectory), avoiding the onset of understeer in favor of oversteer. While, on the straight, the torque is directed to both rear wheels. Precisely the effectiveness of the RS Torque Splitter was the element that, with its drifting function, most impressed us of the sports car from Ingolstadt.

We tested the Audi RS3 Sportback among the legendary curbs of the Mugello circuit, a fixed stage of the World Championship since 1994 and in 2020 the scene of the ninth round of Formula 1. A track characterized by ups and downs and sectors with high difficulty.

Expectations for the new RS3 were high and were not disregarded. The car turned out to be very fun and safe. The power of the five-cylinder is undoubted: the 400 hp glue its back to the seat. Shifting is precise even if out of slow corners it takes about a second before shifting and grounding all the power.