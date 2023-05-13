Emotti appoints new management at UBS

Sergio Ermotti orders his team: Ulrich Körner receives a contract from UBS The Credit Suisse CEO is the only manager of his bank to move into the management of the parent company UBS. There, top management swells to 15 people.

Credit Suisse boss Ulrich Körner. Image: Michael Buholzer / AP

Here we go: UBS boss Sergio Ermotti has appointed the core team with which he wants to handle the takeover and integration of Credit Suisse. The list contains some very notable details, but no real big surprises. In view of the dimensions of this Swiss merger of the century, it was foreseeable that the merger of the two big banks would require a great deal of management resources. Ermotti is now presenting the confirmation with the appointment of his group management.