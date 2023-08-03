Home » Employee bonus of 3,000 euros: how to request it and who earns it
Business

Employee bonus of 3,000 euros: how to request it and who earns it

by admin
Employee bonus of 3,000 euros: how to request it and who earns it

€3,000 employee bonus: how to request fringe benefits from your employer for those who have one or more physically dependent children

L’Revenue Agency has provided employers with the information they need to deliver the 3,000 euro employee bonus. The incentive is intended for those who have physically dependent children and provides for a debit in the pay slip or reimbursements as a benefit with an exemption limit of precisely 3.000 euro.

Read also: Work, state incentive for NEET recruitment: this is how the bonus works

Basically we are talking about fringe benefit. For all other employees, the limit remains at €258.23.

Bonus 3,000 euros for employees, who is entitled to it and how to request it

Il 3,000 euro employee bonus it belongs to workers who have even only one dependent child and is not divided between the two parents. Both can use it for a total maximum of 6,000 euros. Children with an income not exceeding 2,840.51 euros (to their deductible expenses) and up to 4,000 euros up to the age of 24 are considered dependent.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  CITIC Securities: IoT module industry is expected to usher in a stage of "both volume and price rising"

You may also like

Oil, Saudi production cuts continue

Hong Kong Stock Market Fluctuates: Hang Seng Index...

USA: Fitch revokes top credit rating – these...

BMW, Brilliance weighs on the profit. Electrics are...

Geywitz plan: lower taxes? What the construction industry...

Dollar Price Today in Latin America: Mexican Peso...

Phone booths, goodbye early. Tim closes the last...

Brokers Benefit from Favorable Policies, Capitalizing on Valuation...

Computer – Greens call for a reversal in...

The EU Court of Auditors rejects the initiatives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy