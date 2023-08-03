Home » Employee bonus of 3,000 euros: how to request it and who earns it
Employee bonus of 3,000 euros: how to request it and who earns it

Employee bonus of 3,000 euros: how to request it and who earns it

€3,000 employee bonus: how to request fringe benefits from your employer for those who have one or more physically dependent children

L’Revenue Agency has provided employers with the information they need to deliver the 3,000 euro employee bonus. The incentive is intended for those who have physically dependent children and provides for a debit in the pay slip or reimbursements as a benefit with an exemption limit of precisely 3.000 euro.

Basically we are talking about fringe benefit. For all other employees, the limit remains at €258.23.

Bonus 3,000 euros for employees, who is entitled to it and how to request it

Il 3,000 euro employee bonus it belongs to workers who have even only one dependent child and is not divided between the two parents. Both can use it for a total maximum of 6,000 euros. Children with an income not exceeding 2,840.51 euros (to their deductible expenses) and up to 4,000 euros up to the age of 24 are considered dependent.

