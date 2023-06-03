Employees buy their own company: That’s how much return there is

Rita Helter and Volker Oshege are the board members of Viadee AG, whose shares are gradually being sold to the employees. Viadee

The IT management consultancy Viadee from Münster has completed a generation change and has taken an unusual step. Because the company shares were sold by the founders to the employees. In order to enable the sale of shares to the employees, Viadee was converted from a GmbH into an AG. The demand for shares in their own company is huge, but the founders have promised that further shares will be sold in the coming years. The return on shares has been in the double digits in recent years. In an interview with Business Insider, Rita Helter and Volker Oshege explain how the new management team appointed in May intends to distribute the shares fairly. Both have been promoted to the board by employees.

There are many employees in Germany. But how many actually own a part of the company to which they make their labor available every day? Many of the more than 200 employees at the IT management consultancy Viadee in Munich can answer this question with yes.

The company has found its own solution, which is still unusual in Germany, to deal with the problem of succession. Because instead of selling the company externally, employees can acquire shares in their own employer. 65 people are now involved, with a total of 202 employees. Since 2018, around 40 percent of the company has been sold to employees.