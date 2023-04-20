Home » Employers threaten salvation with “fundamental opposition”
Employers threaten salvation with "fundamental opposition"

Employers threaten salvation with “fundamental opposition”

DIt is obvious that Hubertus Heil (SPD) is not usually perceived as an ally by employers. Nevertheless, the Federal Minister of Labor was respected for long stretches of his five-year term in business for his political professionalism and a certain pragmatism. Recently, however, critical distance towards Heil seems to have increasingly turned into open anger. Since Easter alone, Heil has twice hammered in political pegs in a way that employer representatives took as an affront. The current keywords are: Working Hours Act and minimum wage.

For the employers in the metal and electrical industry, whose associations represent a good 7,000 companies, Gesamtmetall President Stefan Wolf is now venting this anger in clear words. “The Federal Minister of Labor has clearly broken his word,” Wolf told the FAZ. “Such a policy no longer has anything to do with respect for collective bargaining and social partnership.” And he warns: “If politicians are not careful, we will soon reach a tipping point at which our Economic model no longer works like this.”

The allegation of breach of word relates primarily to Heil’s recent statements on the work of the minimum wage commission, in which the social partners are to develop proposals for regularly adjusting the minimum wage limit, independent of political interference: Heil had published an article in the newspaper “Bild am Sonntag” at Easter and then also planned to do so TV cameras expressed the expectation that the commission would decide on a “significant increase” in the minimum wage this year. The next decision by the committee, in which three trade union and three employer representatives are to find a balance of interests, is due on June 30 and relates to the adjustment as of January 1, 2024.

Political interference upsets

The sensitivity to such interference is increased anyway, since the traffic light coalition has just pushed through the minimum wage increase to 12 euros on October 1, 2022, beyond the commission, an increase of 25 percent compared to the previous year. There had been many political assurances that this intervention would remain a one-time exception, including from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The Commission should work freely and independently – that’s what the SPD and its former Labor Minister Andrea Nahles promised when the statutory minimum wage was introduced in 2015, Wolf recalls.

Against this background, the draft for a new working hours law just presented by Heil’s ministry is triggering all the more resentment. In future, electronic time recording should in principle be prescribed for all employment relationships – even for those in which the working time “due to the special characteristics of the activity performed is not measured or not determined in advance”, as the draft says. In such cases, it would only be possible for employers and employees to mutually refrain from recording time in such cases with the explicit consent of a trade union.

