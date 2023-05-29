Employers tighten rules despite reluctance

Home office as an efficiency killer? Employers are tightening the rules despite reluctance Many employers want to return to the office – but the employees have learned a great lesson from the corona crisis.

Only allowed on one or two days: Many companies are tightening the home office rules. Keystone

In the summer of 2020, Novartis tried self-responsibility. Boss Vas Narasimhan left it up to the employees “how, where and when they want to work”. But that’s the end of it now as the “bz Basel” reports, which, like this portal, belongs to CH Media. Since April, a maximum of two home office days per week have been allowed. Otherwise, “the informal exchange and the associated positive effects such as innovation and belonging” would suffer.