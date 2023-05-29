Home » Employers tighten rules despite reluctance
Business

Employers tighten rules despite reluctance

by admin
Employers tighten rules despite reluctance

Home office as an efficiency killer? Employers are tightening the rules despite reluctance

Many employers want to return to the office – but the employees have learned a great lesson from the corona crisis.

Only allowed on one or two days: Many companies are tightening the home office rules.

Keystone

In the summer of 2020, Novartis tried self-responsibility. Boss Vas Narasimhan left it up to the employees “how, where and when they want to work”. But that’s the end of it now as the “bz Basel” reports, which, like this portal, belongs to CH Media. Since April, a maximum of two home office days per week have been allowed. Otherwise, “the informal exchange and the associated positive effects such as innovation and belonging” would suffer.

See also  Hydrogen Hotspot Weekly Report | More than 270 hydrogen refueling stations have been built nationwide, and Hubei has cultivated a 100 billion hydrogen energy industry cluster_Energy_Mufan_Development

You may also like

Holderhof relies on apple sauce made from Swiss...

Ferrari: treasury shares at 4.86% of the capital

Hong Kong property price index rises for 4...

Meta, after the EU fine: expert opinions on...

how their demise occupies the ombudsman

Taranto and Sulcis, the 1.2 billion EU-funded program...

How does the global competition for carbon neutrality...

Eastern Switzerland SMEs find sustainability important

Elections, the opposition effect was lacking, both for...

If you want to use an account, you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy