Listen to the audio version of the article

“Employment agencies hire thousands of workers every month. From 13 August the new rules on information obligations, and management and organization of the employment relationship, provided for by the Transparency decree, are in force. Do you know what this means in our sector, which is that of administration? An incredible, double, burden of procedures – underlined Rosario Rasizza, CEO of Openjobmetis, and president of Assosomm, the Italian association of employment agencies -. In fact, we have to deal with our individual client companies, each of which, however, depending on the sector in which it operates, applies a different CCNL, in addition to company contracts; and for us it is a bureaucratic burden since we are subject to our national collective agreement. In practice, for each worker we should prepare dozens of contract and information pages since the provision requires the worker to be communicated with a whole series of information ».

The effects of the rules

In short, once again the Legislator has approved rules that do not take into account the peculiarities of the temporary work. «It would have been enough – added Rasizza – to apply the European legislation to the letter and refer to collective bargaining. My request to the government is to immediately open a discussion table with the world of employment agencies, subjects authorized to operate by the same Ministry of Labor ».

Temporary work in Italy for over 20 years has offered protections equal to subordinate work and opportunities for regular employment; today we are talking about a world made up of over 500 thousand employees, of which about 100 thousand are permanent (30% of those who pass by an employment agency after six months are permanently hired by the client company). Of course, the recent circular of the National Labor Inspectorate has partially mitigated the rule, but the situation is already chaotic, with many associates struggling with the new obligations (which provide for high penalties in case of errors or omissions).

And all this is not enough. In June 2024 the exceptions (the limit of use for 24 months at the same company) to the Dignity decree on temporary and temporary contracts will expire; the approximately 100,000 permanent workers will be at risk, forced in spite of themselves, if beyond 24 months, to change companies. «The whole Dignity decree must be reviewed, with the cancellation of the legal reasons – concluded Rasizza -. The point is that the government and the Ministry of Labor must dialogue with us ”.