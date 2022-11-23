Listen to the audio version of the article

C’

is it a job bubble in the European auto industry, which has lost over a third of its production between Covid, fines, war and the ecological transition? In 2019, over 15 million machines were produced, employing 12.8 million direct and indirect workers. In 2021 production dropped below ten million and this year it’s even worse. These are data from ACEA, the builders’ association, which however strangely does not report recent numbers on employment.

When in Europe the builders pumped up machines worse than a steam locomotive, it is not that they were unaware that if they sold less, they would earn more. Simply, they knew that the governments of social democratic Europe would never agree to the reduction of employees.

After all, for decades the managerial light was the economy of scale: high volumes led to competitive costs, thanks to a faster learning curve and thanks to the negotiating power towards outlet markets and suppliers. So much so that the supply chain aimed to obtain from them the most expensive service at the lowest cost. Their level of happiness was then well expressed in the chip crisis, when they put automakers at the back of the line. This strategy is responsible for the entry of many brands in the volume segments, those of small city cars, despite the low unit margins. Today they are coming out. For years someone has tried to tell him that perhaps it was appropriate to look at the value, at the margins rather than at the volumes. They just didn’t hear us, they couldn’t hear us. Not even when the European Commission fined a product other than what the market requires did the manufacturers find the courage to raise their voice, to explain that in this way they would sell fewer cars with obvious employment repercussions.

Then came the Covid followed by the crisis of the components, effectively imposing a cut in production. Immediately the supply chains were turned to effectiveness, to ensure the security of supplies. A car cannot receive parts from dozens of different countries, not now that reality has debunked the fable of the global village. The low volumes have allowed prices and margins never seen before, allowing to close stellar balance sheets also thanks to the emptying of used stocks. Of course, less production means fewer workers, but so far governments have offered shock absorbers. The question is: how long will they last? Time may soften exits and defuse tensions, but the fact remains that a few million jobs would disappear. Forever. If it were for lack of demand, it would have to be accepted. But here it is politics that has put the industry out of business.