Empowering Developers: HUAWEI CLOUD Store Unveils 5 Growth Plans for Future Success

HUAWEI CLOUD Store, a leading cloud computing and digital services provider, recently held a summit forum at the HUAWEI Developer Conference 2023. The forum focused on the theme of “Cloud store KooGallery, win the future with developers” and aimed to help enterprises better release digital productivity on the cloud.

During the forum, HUAWEI CLOUD unveiled its 10 key capabilities and 2 major business models of cloud stores. It also released 5 major growth plans to provide developers with a brand-new business monetization acceleration experience. The event brought together industry leaders, outstanding developers, and industry partners to share their stories and experiences of monetization and growth through cloud stores.

Yu Bangxu, Senior Vice President of CSDN & CEO of GitCode, emphasized the importance of commercialization acceleration for developers. He highlighted three key elements: application distribution monetization platform, industry customers, and industry resources. According to Yu, the application distribution monetization platform serves as a window for developers to open the market and achieve business success faster.

In 2022, HUAWEI CLOUD Store KooGallery will receive a comprehensive upgrade in terms of “richness, quality, innovation, and win-win” to become the preferred enterprise application distribution platform. The cloud store aims to provide developers and partners with the best business monetization platform and empower the commercialization and growth experience of developer achievements.

Wang Xihai, Director of Product Department of HUAWEI CLOUD App Store and Developer Alliance, delivered a keynote speech on the business model and key capabilities of Huawei Cloud Store. He mentioned that HUAWEI CLOUD store offers two major business models: the joint operation model and the crowdsourcing model. These models focus on providing partners with sales support and connecting more developers and users, respectively.

HUAWEI CLOUD store boasts 10 key capabilities, including fast launch, combined sales, GTM capability, and smart recommendation. These capabilities cover various business scenarios and provide developers with a powerful and flexible one-stop platform. For example, the cloud store has improved the efficiency of application access testing and provides marketing support to help applications grow rapidly.

To empower the business growth of developers, HUAWEI CLOUD Store released five major growth plans, including the GTK plan, star product plan, membership plan, overseas plan, and partner plan. Additionally, the cloud store has partnered with China CITIC Bank to offer an exclusive financing product called “cloud business e-loan” to provide financial support to partners.

Wang Xihai expressed that the cloud store will continue to connect developers and serve customers, accelerating the improvement of platform capabilities and user experience. Currently, the HUAWEI CLOUD Store has attracted over 4.6 million developers and more than 7,000 partners. Several partners shared their success stories during the event, providing valuable insights for other enterprises and developers to grow on the cloud.

In conclusion, the HUAWEI CLOUD Store’s summit forum showcased its commitment to empowering developers and driving business growth through its cloud store platform. With its strong ecosystem and support from partners, HUAWEI CLOUD Store aims to provide developers with the resources, services, capabilities, and support needed to succeed in the digital industry.

