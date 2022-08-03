



From August 1st to 3rd, 2022, Parker Hannifin attended the 2022 China Refrigeration Exhibition, bringing cutting-edge products and solutions such as RV series solenoid valves, a full range of electronic expansion valves, ZoomLock PUSH, etc. Technical strength in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry.

As a pioneer in the field of environmental control, Parker Hannifin has always adhered to market-oriented and continuous innovation. The company has a complete range of products, covering different system components such as thermal expansion valves, electronic expansion valves, pressure regulating valves, controllers, sensors, and solenoid valves; it has a wide range of applications and can meet the needs of different market segments such as industrial refrigeration, commercial refrigeration and commercial air conditioning. . At the same time, the company actively implements the concept of sustainable development and integrates this concept into its products, and continuously launches high-efficiency, energy-saving and environment-friendly products to conform to the industry development trend and work with customers to empower a green and low-carbon future.

RV series solenoid valve

In the refrigeration system, the solenoid valve is an important component responsible for controlling the automatic on-off of the refrigerant. In recent years, Parker Hannifin has continued to expand its solenoid valve series, among which the RV series piston pilot solenoid valve can provide customers with more diameter and flow options, suitable for ice machines, large logistics cold storage and other applications. This series of solenoid valves has a valve port diameter range of 3/32 “~43/32”, including ODF welding and SAE thread. ), the service life is more than 1 million times, the internal leakage rate is low, the maximum working pressure is up to 45 bar, it is compatible with Freon, CO2 and R410A refrigerants, and it matches the IP67 grade coil, which is more safe.





Full range of electronic expansion valves

Electronic expansion valves play a key role in precisely regulating refrigerant flow. Parker Hannifin’s full range of electronic expansion valves have high control accuracy and a wide range of cooling capacity, and can provide electronic expansion valve solutions up to 1200 cold tons. From household air conditioners to chillers in large buildings, the full range of solenoid valves are suitable for computer room air conditioners, data centers and other semiconductor chillers, mobile air conditioners, and are compatible with HFO, CO2, R290 and other more environmentally friendly refrigerants with lower GWP/ODP values. At the same time, Parker Hannifin can also provide corresponding electronic hot gas bypass solutions to help customers further improve control accuracy.

ZoomLock expansion upgrade

For the air conditioning and refrigeration market, Parker Hannifin expanded and upgraded the original ZoomLock and launched the ZoomLock PUSH, which requires no welding torch, no crimping tools or jaws, and can complete the quick and leak-free connection of copper pipes with a simple push. For engineering installers, ZoomLock PUSH installation is more convenient and flexible, saving time, effort and cost. ZoomLock PUSH is suitable for the installation of air conditioning and refrigeration pipelines in residential and commercial facilities, such as 5G data centers, supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals or clean rooms, where zero fire hazards or strict requirements on cleanliness are required. It is also suitable for compact pipeline installation space. small occasions. At present, ZoomLock PUSH includes two series of R410A optimized version and detachable version. The brass of the main part is strong and durable, and the products are equipped with double O-ring design for better sealing performance.





At the show, Parker Hannifin also displayed a variety of fluid control components for different CO2 refrigeration systems, as well as other system components that drive the application of lower GWP or ODP environmentally friendly refrigerants. In the future, Parker Hannifin will continue to introduce new green products and technologies, and work with customers to jointly empower a green and low-carbon future.

