Empowering Manufacturing Industry through Digital and Intelligent Transformation: Lessons from Zhongshan, China

Zhongshan Leads the Way in Digital and Intelligent Manufacturing Transformation

Guangdong Province recently held a conference to discuss the acceleration of the promotion of new industrialization and the high-quality construction of a strong manufacturing province in response to proposals made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The focus of the conference was on adhering to the real economy as the foundation and aiming to make the manufacturing industry the dominant force.

Key to its technological and industrial transformation, the city of Zhongshan has taken a leading role in driving this initiative. Zhongshan’s success has been attributed to strong policy support and unprecedented financial investment aimed at bolstering the digital transformation and intelligent upgrade of manufacturing enterprises.

Among the key industrial achievements in Zhongshan, significant breakthroughs were made when the ‘Lighthouse Factory’ achieved zero breakthrough status, and Wistron (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. became a global ‘Lighthouse Factory’. In addition to these successes, a total of 2,759 regulated enterprises in Zhongshan are now part of the digital transformation process, marking a 56% digital transformation rate, one of the best among cities in the Pearl River Delta.

In line with the successful digital and intelligent transformation, the municipal party committee and municipal government have allocated 5 billion yuan in financial support to assist in the industrial upgrading of enterprises, marking an unprecedented policy intervention. This year, Zhongshan’s focus will remain on investment in the “manufacturing industry”, with attention being given to the “technical reform” factor as part of its industrial development. All towns, streets, and enterprises will be part of implementing a “new round of technological reform” with an emphasis on addressing the key questions of digital and intelligent transformation.

Enterprises in Zhongshan are taking giant leaps towards more technologically advanced factories. For instance, the ‘Lanju Smart Factory Project’ has effectively solved core process pain points, improving production efficiency and product quality. Likewise, Dinggu Incorporated’s latest digital factory, the 4.0 factory, has seen significant improvements in production efficiency, production cycle, and order accuracy.

Policy support from the Zhongshan City government has been instrumental in enabling these advancements, particularly through financial support and interest discounts covering the pre, mid, and post stages of transformation and upgrading. The goal is for these efforts to further promote digitalization and intelligence transformation by 2022.

Vantage Co., Ltd, a leading brand in the kitchen and bathroom industry, has invested in a digital intelligent industrial park project as part of its determination to accelerate digital and intelligent development. The company’s goal is to form an annual production capacity of 3 million units of kitchen appliances and reach an additional annual output value of 4 billion yuan. Another example is seen in the Kinlang Hardware Zhongshan Digital Intelligent Industrial Park project, which aims to build a modern comprehensive industrial complex integrating the research and development, production, and marketing of door locks, sanitary ware, lighting, and other products.

The success of these enterprises is seen as a testament to Zhongshan’s commitment to boosting digital and intelligent manufacturing and transforming the city into a technologically advanced manufacturing hub. The efforts by both the government and private enterprises in Zhongshan mark a significant step forward in China’s ambition to be at the forefront of global manufacturing 4.0.