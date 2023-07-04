Empowering Shopping Guides: JOJO Joins Hands with Youzan New Retail to Increase Sales Conversion and Efficiency

JOJO, a leading mid-to-high-end children’s wear brand, has recently partnered with Youzan New Retail to revolutionize their digital transformation strategy. This collaboration aims to empower shopping guides, improve performance, and enhance the overall efficiency of JOJO’s operations.

With over 100 million in annual sales and multiple stores across the country, JOJO has established itself as a prominent brand in the children’s wear industry. However, the company faced challenges with customer flow growth and accurate attribution of customer data. The previous digital tools used by JOJO failed to provide the desired results and lacked diverse customer acquisition methods.

After teaming up with Youzan New Retail, JOJO implemented a two-way communication system between the private domain team and the shopping guides. This allowed for seamless integration between physical stores and online platforms. The headquarters prioritized the needs of shopping guides, designed independent activities for the online store, and enabled shopping guides to actively participate in online store distribution, resulting in performance improvement.

JOJO implemented various strategies to empower their shopping guides and boost efficiency. They included performance accounting, customer flow supply, content empowerment, work efficiency improvement, and shopping guide competitions. By accounting for online store sales in shopping guide performance evaluation and providing exclusive customer information, JOJO enhanced the effectiveness of their shopping guides. The headquarters also provided daily sales materials and conducted marketing activities to support shopping guide sales. Special training, operation videos, and weekly guidance were given to shopping guides to address any system operation issues. Furthermore, JOJO organized online store shopping guide competitions, offering additional incentives to drive shopping guides to convert global orders and increase online sales enthusiasm.

System integration played a crucial role in JOJO’s transformation journey. With Youzan’s new retail integration cabin, JOJO achieved real-time synchronization of inventory, sales, and membership data between online and offline platforms. This integration streamlined sales processes and enabled precise marketing strategies, providing consumers with a more seamless shopping experience.

JOJO also utilized Youzan New Retail’s valet order function to reduce the loss of store intention orders. In the past, when a product was out of stock, shopping guides had to manually check inventory in other stores, place transfer orders, and arrange logistics. This process was time-consuming and error-prone, resulting in a loss of orders. Now, shopping guides can complete valet orders in just 5 seconds, while inventory is automatically routed and distributed. This feature not only saves time but also provides exclusive discounts to customers, increasing the attractiveness of purchases.

To attract new customers and simplify the coupon verification process, JOJO optimized its store coupon system with Youzan New Retail. Customers can easily add shopping guide enterprise micro-friends, complete membership registration, and bind exclusive relationships with shopping guides. This process grants them access to newcomer coupons and allows for seamless discounts during the checkout process. Shopping guides also receive automated after-sales care processes, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Creating a private domain traffic pool has become crucial for businesses facing sluggish growth in public domain traffic. With Youzan CRM, Youzan Enterprise Micro Assistant, and Youzan Shopping Guide Assistant, JOJO successfully developed a digital management system for user information. By transferring new and old customers from public to private domains and implementing targeted strategies, JOJO was able to significantly increase customer acquisition and per capita sales.

In conclusion, JOJO’s collaboration with Youzan New Retail has revolutionized their digital transformation strategy. By empowering shopping guides, improving efficiency, and implementing innovative digital tools, JOJO has experienced substantial growth in sales and improved customer satisfaction. With a comprehensive system integration and streamlined processes, JOJO continues to solidify its position as a leading brand in the children’s wear industry.