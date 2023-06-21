Empowering the high-quality development of electric power, the China Electric Power Construction and Development Conference was held-Chinanews.com

Chinanews.com, June 21st, title: Empowering the high-quality development of electric power, the China Electric Power Construction and Development Conference was held

China-Singapore Finance and Economics reporter Liu Wenwen

From June 20 to 21, the China Electric Power Construction Development Conference organized by the China Electric Power Construction Enterprises Association was held in Beijing. With the theme of “Enabling Power Construction to Promote High-Quality Development”, the conference aims to gather industry consensus, form a joint development force, and lead the industry’s green and low-carbon development.

At the meeting, Xie Zhenhua, China‘s special envoy for climate change affairs, said that to achieve the “double carbon” goal, energy is the main battlefield, electricity is the main force, and power construction is the vanguard. In the past ten years, the electric power construction field has actively promoted the green and low-carbon transformation of industrial energy, insisted on safe carbon reduction, and vigorously implemented renewable energy substitution on the premise of ensuring energy security, promoted the clean utilization of coal, and accelerated the construction of a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system. Renewable energy has become the main body of my country’s new installed capacity and new power generation. With the gradual increase of this proportion in the future, the energy structure will become more and more perfect, and new energy will replace coal to become the new leader.

Yu Bing, deputy director of the National Energy Administration, said that at present, there are nearly 6,000 power projects above designated size in the country, including a large number of power supply and power grid projects, without excellent construction quality, which will definitely affect the safe and stable operation of power facilities and even power systems after they are put into operation. He emphasized that it is necessary to continuously improve the safety level of electric power construction with multiple empowerments, and promote the high-quality development of electric power construction.

Yang Kun, executive vice chairman of the China Electricity Council, said that the vigorous development of the power industry is inseparable from the key support of power construction. Through the joint efforts of all power builders, my country has achieved the brilliant achievement of doubling the installed capacity of power generation in 10 years, and at the same time realized the leap of power technology and equipment from following and running to leading. In the future, the power construction industry will help accelerate the construction of a new power system with a higher position and higher standards, and promote the formation of a new energy system with electricity as the core and multi-wheel drive of coal, oil, gas, nuclear and renewable energy.

Deng Jianling, director and general manager of China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd., said that my country’s high-quality energy and power development has continuously taken solid steps: photovoltaic modules, wind turbines and other key components produced in my country account for 70% of the global market share. In 2022, my country’s carbon emission reductions converted from renewable energy power generation and the carbon emissions reduced by exporting wind power and photovoltaic products to other countries will account for about 41% of the global carbon emission reductions converted from renewable energy in the same period. It can be said that the green and low-carbon development of energy and power in my country is already at the forefront of global energy transformation.

Deng Jianling said that while seeing the achievements, it is also necessary to realize that it is impossible to achieve the goal of “double carbon” all at once. The transformation of the energy and power construction industry must not only anchor the long-term and maintain strength, but also proceed steadily and gradually. It is necessary to do a good job in the “addition” of clean energy supply capacity and the “subtraction” of traditional energy carbon emissions, improve the regulation of total energy consumption and intensity, and coordinate the promotion of pollution reduction, carbon reduction, green expansion, and growth.

At the meeting, the China Electric Power Construction Enterprises Association released the first China Clean Energy Construction Prosperity Index (CEPI for short) and China Power Construction Development Index (PCDI for short). The release of power construction-related indexes to the outside world has filled the gap in the industry’s clean energy boom and power construction development index information, which is a milestone. (over)