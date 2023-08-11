Emscher advertises the use of waste water heat: Newspaper for municipal economy

Common technology

Aquathermia is a common technology that is hardly used in this country. In France, things are already much further: The Elysée Palace (seat of the French President), the Senate and the building of the Assemblée Nationale (National Assembly) are heated, among other things, with heat obtained from the Paris sewage system.

In Germany, a gigantic amount of waste water flows through hundreds of thousands of kilometers of sewage system every day, which until now contains largely unused residual heat. With this residual energy, four to twelve million people in Germany could heat in a climate-friendly manner.

Economical alternative to oil and gas

“Especially in the catchment area of ​​the Emscher and Lippe, aquathermia is a possibility to successfully implement the heat transition,” said Neubaur. With more than five million inhabitants, the Ruhr area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in Europe. This also means: Nowhere is the underground sewer network as dense as right on our doorstep,” explained Frank Dudda, Chairman of the Emscher Cooperative Council.

“From an economic point of view, the use of waste water heat is a serious alternative to fossil fuels and offers a high degree of security of supply,” said Uli Paetzel, CEO of the Emschergenossenschaft.

Pilot project in Bochum

Wastewater heat can form a sustainable and efficient component of a holistic municipal heating concept. Wastewater heat is a sensible way of becoming independent of fossil fuels, especially for customers such as retirement homes, swimming pool companies or sewage treatment plant operators.

A good example is shown by a pilot project by EGLV in cooperation with the Bochum public utility company: in 2009, aquathermics were implemented in Bochum’s north-west baths. “We use the wastewater heat from nearby Marbach. With measurable success: We use it to cover up to 65 percent of our heat requirements and at the same time save up to 40 percent in CO2. This technology is certainly suitable for making a major contribution to the use of heat in the future,” reports Bochum’s Lord Mayor Thomas Eiskirch.

Household water at 25 degrees

“In contrast to fossil energy carriers such as oil, coal and gas – which are only available in finite time and produce climate-damaging emissions with considerable consequential damage and costs when they are burned – wastewater is available almost everywhere and permanently and has relatively high and constant temperatures even in the winter months “, says Frank Obenaus, Technical Director of the Emschergenossenschaft.

Wastewater leaves a household with an average temperature of 25 degrees. If the waste water flows through the underground channels, it has an average temperature of around ten to 15 degrees, depending on the season, due to the good insulation of the soil.

Installation in the outlet of a sewage treatment plant

If a heat exchanger is installed in the sewer pipe or ideally in the outlet of a sewage treatment plant, it transfers the heat and makes it usable in combination with a heat pump for the heating circuit. This means that waste water heat can be used for heating or, in the opposite case, for cooling.

“If only ten percent of the potential wastewater heat were used, the EGLV network could cover the heat requirements of a medium-sized city with around 30,000 inhabitants,” says Paetzel. (hp)

