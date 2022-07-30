On July 29, the new EmTech China Global Emerging Technology Summit and 50 Smart Companies Launch Ceremony was successfully held in Binhu District, Wuxi City. “MIT Technology Review” China Smart Company Innovation Center simultaneously landed in Wuxi Binhu.

According to reports, this summit is guided by the Wuxi Municipal People’s Government, hosted by the Wuxi Binhu District People’s Government and MIT Technology Review China, and undertaken by the Wuxi Shanshui City Management Committee and DeepTech. During the two-day conference, more than 200 elites from the world‘s cutting-edge science and technology fields, including top scientists, industry elites, innovation leaders and venture capital institutions, gathered in Wuxi Binhu to focus on cutting-edge technological breakthroughs and discuss key technological innovations and breakthroughs.

The summit attracted a total of 10 academicians, including Chen Jun, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, academician of the Academy of Sciences for Developing Countries, vice president of Nankai University, and Dong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, president of Shanghai Institute of Immunotherapy Innovation, and professor of Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine. Chen, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Academician of Academy of Sciences for Developing Countries, Professor of Shanghai Jiaotong University/Wuhan University Deng Zixin, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Researcher of Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences Gao Fu, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Professor of Tsinghua University Ouyang Minggao, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University Wang Xiaoyun, Professor of the “Yang Zhenning Lecture” of the Institute for Advanced Study of the University, Chairman of the Chinese Cryptography Society, Wei Yuquan, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, former Vice President of Sichuan University, Foreign Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Academician of the European Academy of Sciences, Director of the Beijing Institute of Nano-Energy, Chinese Academy of Sciences Wang Zhonglin, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences , Xue Qikun, President of Southern University of Science and Technology, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Deputy Dean of School of Pharmacy and Life of Nanjing University of Technology, and Executive Deputy Director of National Biochemical Engineering Technology Research Center Ying Hanjie.

Sun Haidong, Secretary of the Binhu District Committee of Wuxi City, said in his speech that as one of the most influential technology events in the field of emerging technology in the world, the EmTech China Global Emerging Technology Summit was held in Binhu, Wuxi. The high recognition is also an incentive and spur for Binhu to deepen the innovation-driven strategy and promote the development of the science and technology industry. He sincerely expects more smart companies and high-end talents to know Binhu, walk into Binhu, deeply cultivate Binhu, light up Binhu and shine in Wuxi with the light of innovation, and jointly build this hot spot of innovation into new scientific discoveries and new technologies. An important source of inventions and new industrial directions.

Mat Honan, editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review, Xue Qikun, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and president of Southern University of Science and Technology, Gao Fu, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and researcher of the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, co-publisher of MIT Technology Review in China, and co-founder of DeepTech Chen Yushan also delivered opening speeches respectively. Chen Yushan expressed the hope that through this event, a bridge can be built for everyone present. We also hope to cooperate with Wuxi Binhu to forge ahead and create a bright future for scientific and technological innovation that belongs to Wuxi Binhu, China and the world.

It is understood that EmTech, as one of the most influential large-scale conferences in the global emerging technology field initiated by MIT Technology Review, has successfully held four sessions in China since it first landed in China in January 2018. As one of the important links of this EmTech China Global Emerging Technology Summit, the list of “50 Smart Companies” was also announced.

The selection of these 50 smart companies not only represents the forefront of global technological development, but also indicates the latest direction of the rise of technological power. There are not only technology giants, but also small-scale technology startups with huge potential, as well as rapidly developing emerging forces. The technology commercialization path of these global smart enterprise samples will provide strong support for judging the trend of technological innovation.

This year’s TR50 is guided by the concept of “sustainable future”, focusing on innovative forces “born in China, led by China, and serving China“, so as to foresee companies that have the ability to lead the wave of scientific and technological development in China and the world in the future. These companies with technological innovation influence are also in line with the vision of the science and technology innovation leading area that Wuxi Binhu is striving to build.

As the leading area of ​​Taihu Bay Science and Technology Innovation Belt, Wuxi Binhu has comprehensively deployed “543” industrial systems such as software information, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, low-carbon environmental protection, etc., forming life and health, integrated circuits, software information, intelligent networked vehicles, tourism and other five advantageous industries, four characteristic industries such as digital film and television, “two machines”, low-carbon environmental protection, and creative design, and three future industries such as Metaverse, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence, have demonstrated strong influence in creating scientific and technological innovation. Industrial base and strength. This time EmTech China landed in Wuxi Binhu, which not only brought the world‘s top scientific and technological achievements and scientific and technological innovation concepts, but also fully conveyed the innovation advantages and development potential of Binhu in the field of scientific and technological innovation, and made Binhu a global influence. The determination and confidence of the Lectra cooperation platform were also vividly reflected in this conference. In addition, in terms of talent introduction, since the beginning of this year, Wuxi Binhu has put forward the “Three-step Plan for the Construction of Binhu Talents Strong District”, launched the “Wu+” talent settlement project and other projects to attract talents from home and abroad; The major project activities of the industry will build more high-quality platforms for the development of the industry. The solid industrial foundation and the emphasis on the introduction of high-end enterprises and talents are highly consistent with the core focus of MIT Technology Review. (China Daily Jiangsu reporter station)

