Ncurious glances at personal things sometimes create an uneasy feeling. Important data in unauthorized hands can quickly become a disaster. So there is a lot to be said for paying attention to data security. An important, if not the most important building block for this is encryption.

“With the help of encryption, individual files or the entire hard drive or the memory of smartphones and tablets are protected against unauthorized access,” explains Simran Mann, security expert at the IT industry association Bitkom. The data could then not be read easily, not even if you expand the memory and use it in another device.

Guaranteed authenticity can be another reason for using encryption. Example e-mail: “It can be changed unencrypted and the recipient does not know whether it was actually sent in this way by the sender,” says Ediz Turcan from the IT service provider Adesso.

Read more about data protection here loss of control of the house Wrong hype about Chat GPT

Because even sender addresses can be forged, as often happens with phishing emails, encryption can also be a guarantee that the sender is really who he claims to be.

In the analogue world, privacy is naturally created by protecting one’s own four walls, explains Turcan. In the digital world, encryption is necessary for this.

Well protected with transport encryption

We are already well protected in many places on the Internet. “For example, all major browsers warn if the requested website runs over HTTP and not HTTPS, and they usually require additional steps if the user still wants to access the website,” says Vittorio Bertocci, security expert at the IT service provider octa.

If you want to additionally secure your PC or laptop, you can use integrated encryption programs with many operating systems. On Windows computers, this is Bitlocker, on MacOS Filevault and Linux distributions mostly encrypt with LUKS.

Only a few clicks are required for encryption: “In Windows, this works with a right-click on the desired directory, then select ‘Properties’ and ‘Advanced’, then tick ‘Encrypt content’,” explains Christoph de Leuw from “Computer Picture”.

Newer mobile devices are encrypted

On the Mac, the option is in System Preferences under Security & Privacy on the Filevault tab. Newer mobile devices also offer a good level of security.

“Every iPhone protected by a passcode is encrypted, and Android phones have been encrypted by default since version 10 of the mobile operating system,” said Vittorio Bertocci.

Messenger apps would also often have end-to-end encryption. Ediz Turcan nevertheless urges caution: “The PIN on a smartphone or tablet is not always synonymous with encryption.”

Any iPhone that is passcode protected is also encrypted. Encryption has been standard for Android smartphones since version 10 of the operating system Source: dpa-tmn/Andrea Warnecke

Encryption programs protect files, directories and hard drives well when the computer is switched off, explains Turcan. “Anyone who is online, however, must protect themselves against unwanted attacks from the network, above all by means of regular updates.” Particular caution is also required in public networks and WLAN hotspots.

On-board resources and extra programs

In addition to the encryption options pre-installed in the system, there are also other programs that can be used to protect files or hard drives. These include GPG4win for e-mails, files and file folders or Veracrypt, which primarily encrypts data carriers in whole or in part.

However, Vittorio Bertocci advises trusting the on-board resources first: “They have the advantage that they are part of the operating system.” This means that the probability that the user data will become illegible with future updates is very low. Other crypto software providers may not offer the same level of stability in the future.

In principle, not everything on a computer has to be encrypted. “Encryption doesn’t just have benefits,” says Simran Mann. “Encryption always costs resources such as computing time, which can be noticeable especially with less powerful devices, which is why it is not activated by default everywhere.” In addition, it is difficult if not impossible to rescue information from a damaged and encrypted data medium.

Encryption in the smart home

Encryption can still often be expanded in the smart home area, says Ediz Turcan: “A popular example is the networked refrigerator, where the neighbor can also see what’s missing.” Many of these Internet of Things applications have so far been missing standard encryption.

But improvement is in sight here. Many companies have agreed on the common smart home standard Matter, including large tech companies such as Google, Apple and Amazon, explains Turcan. With Matter, networked lamps, thermostats, loudspeakers, etc. are protected against tampering.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.