Home » Enav, 160 million loan from the European Investment Bank
Business

Enav, 160 million loan from the European Investment Bank

by admin
Enav, 160 million loan from the European Investment Bank

Listen to the audio version of the article

160 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to ENAV, the company that manages civil air traffic in Italy through the control towers of 45 commercial airports and four radar control centers for en-route services . Objective: to renew and digitalize some infrastructures and systems for air traffic management in Italy.

Digital control towers

The loan will allow Enav to carry out the main interventions envisaged in its investment plan for the period 2023-2028. In particular, the operation is aimed at the modernization of a series of infrastructures such as radar, communication, navigation and surveillance systems, as well as the implementation, on some national airports, of digital control towers managed remotely.

These interventions are in line with the most recent European master plan for air traffic management and with the European Commission’s strategy for sustainable and intelligent mobility (EU decision 2020/789).

The loan, with a duration of up to sixteen years, can be used in one or more different tranches, based on Enav’s needs. The company will also have the right to choose, for each tranche of use, the type of interest rate, fixed or variable, the value of which will be defined at the time of the disbursement request.

State-of-the-art aerial navigation

«Thanks to the support of the EIB, ENAV will continue to guarantee cutting-edge air navigation services in Italy, offering an important contribution to the safety and efficiency of air traffic: two fundamental pillars of the EIB’s new lending policy in the transport sector» , commented Gelsomina Vigliotti, vice president of the bank.

You may also like

Li Qiang Highlights the Importance of Creating New...

Support for Ukraine is shaky – “Time to...

The Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.55 Billion as...

IMF freezes Italy: two years of growth at...

Microsoft China Announces Pre-Sales for Surface Laptop Studio...

At work, three out of four Italians have...

Empowering Enterprises through Scientific and Technological Innovation: Strengthening...

Israel: Army mobilizes 300,000 soldiers

Resolution 34 of 03/10/2023 – Sponsorship report relating...

Connecting Two Cities: Lianyungang and Almaty Unite for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy