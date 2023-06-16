Home » ENAV, contract with Czech service provider ANS CZ
ENAV, contract with Czech service provider ANS CZ

(Teleborsa) – The ENAV Groupthrough its subsidiary IDS AirNav – an international leader in aeronautical information management systems and flight procedure design – has signed a contract with ANS CZ, the air traffic control service provider of the Czech Republic.

The order – explains a note – provides for the supply of the so-called FPDAM (Flight Procedure Design & Airspace Management), the software for designing flight procedures.
This system, which meets the requirements of ICAO and EASA international regulations, will allow ANS CZ to optimally manage its airspace, with more efficient flight trajectories and a consequent reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.

