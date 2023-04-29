ENAV: Shareholders’ Meeting approves 2022 budget and appoints new Board

The ENAV Shareholders’ Meeting approved the Company’s financial statements for the year 2022 and reviewed the consolidated financial statements.

It was resolved to pay the shareholders a dividend of 106.4 million euro equivalent to 0.1967 euro per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on 25 October 2023, with ex-dividend date on 23 October 2023 and record date on 24 October 2023

The Shareholders, after having determined the number of members of the new Board of Directors of the Company at 9, proceeded to appoint the same, with a term of office for three financial years and, therefore, until the Shareholders’ Meeting called to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2025.

The new BoD is composed as follows: Alessandra Bruni, Pasqualino Monti, Franca Brusco, Stefano Arcifa, Carla Alessi and Giorgio Toschi, belonging to List 1, presented by the majority shareholder Ministry of Economy and Finance; Antonio Santi, Rozemaria Bala and Carlo Paris belonging to List 2, presented by a group of asset management companies and institutional investors.

Alessandra Bruni has been appointed Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.

Finally, the Shareholders’ Meeting approved the long-term stock incentive plan for the period 2023-2025.