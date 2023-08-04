Home » EnBW on the up – First half of the year above expectations: Newspaper for local government
EnBW on the up – First half of the year above expectations

EnBW on the up – First half of the year above expectations

After the past year, which was characterized by the energy crisis and war in Ukraine, things will be much better for the major energy suppliers in Germany in 2023. On Friday, the third largest in the group, EnBW in Karlsruhe, announced that it would close the first half of the year above expectations according to preliminary figures.

The forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted Ebitda) for the entire financial year of 4.7 to 5.2 billion euros is said to be maintained. But now the upper end of this spectrum is being targeted.

