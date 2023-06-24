End of a traditional company – “Stewi” drying rack: Swiss cult object is about to end – News

Contents

The traditional Winterthur company Stewi is dissolved. There is little hope left for their world-famous invention.

The sun is shining on this summer day. A neatly dressed housewife stands in her garden and smiles at the camera. In one hand she holds a clothespin and in the other the corner of a yellow cloth. A washing machine rears up behind her: the real protagonist of this scene.

The Stewi company used this idyllic image to advertise its rotary dryer in the 1950s. It is inexpensive and practical. And the invention convinced the Swiss. The Stewi and its successor models are becoming a bestseller. Gardens and balconies will soon be unimaginable without them.

Glorious days are long gone

But now the legendary rotary dryer is threatened with extinction. Because the traditional Winterthur company Stewi AG announces its end. She no longer manufactures any products as of October. The company will be dissolved at the end of December, according to a statement. What happened?

Stewi: The cult everyday object in pictures

Caption: Whether in the country or in the city: Stewi has long been a hit – throughout Switzerland and abroad (picture from 1993). KEYSTONE/Str

Legend: In 1947, Walter Steiner developed the first Stewi made of wood with hemp ropes and founded his company. He died in Winterthur on April 14, 2009. KEYSTONE/OBS/Stewi International/Pia Zanetti

Legend: The Stewi is considered a typical Swiss product: practical and durable (photo from 1974). This is how the rotary dryer becomes a success. (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS ARCHIVE/Eugen Suter)

Legend: A brochure from around 1980 shows the advantages of the rotary dryer. The bracket is “adjustable so that a lawnmower can roll over it!” ZVG/STEWI

Even in its heyday, Stewi AG employed 120 people. In 2009 the founder, Walter Steiner, passed away and handed the company over to his children. Even before that, the company had hardly invested any more. The sunny starting point is becoming increasingly gloomy.

The whole export business collapsed and no new products were designed.

But in 2017 there is hope. Two new owners take over Stewi AG. Stephan Ebnöther and Lorenz Fäh are planning a push for modernization. According to Stephan Ebnöther, this is urgently needed: “The company has constantly lost sales,” he said to SRF during the takeover. “The whole export business collapsed. No more new products were designed.»

Stewi managers know the risk

Stephan Ebnöther compares the situation in the factory with that in the 1990s. “It was like pressing a stop button back then.” At the same time, he announces promising changes: “Now the company is waking up as if it had been kissed by Sleeping Beauty.”

Legend: The two Stewi owners Lorenz Fäh (left) and Stephan Ebnöther also develop new products after their takeover. PPR/obs/Stewi AG/Esther Schmid

The owners are aware that the takeover is risky. But Ebnöther does not shy away from the risk: “Failure is one thing,” he said. “But failure is less bad if you have at least tried.”

Bankruptcy? Certainly not!

In the following years the company gains momentum. The new owners announce a modernization course. You are selling the land with the old company headquarters in Winterthur and are looking for a new location in the region. Business is going well, Ebnöther told the “Landbote” in October. Thanks in part to a new online shop, the company can increase its sales.

Legend: No place seems too remote for a Stewi. But the cult clothes dryer is heading for a bleak future. KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler

Only a few months later, however, the situation looks different. “Due to health and age-related reasons, the current ownership of the company is no longer able to lead Stewi AG to new horizons at a new location,” the statement says. The company owners are not giving any further information at the moment. Only so much: rumors of bankruptcy are wrong.

Jobs are at risk

What does the end of the company mean for the Stewi clothes dryer? The situation looks bleak. But there is still a last glimmer of hope: the current owners write that talks are still being held with potential buyers.

New forces could “take over elements of the company and let the well-known name live on.” How things will continue with the Winterthur employees is open.

