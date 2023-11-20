End-of-life tyres, an economic return of 59.7 million from recycling

Listen to the audio version of the article

No more waste but resources. From the recycling of end-of-life tires a new economy and a contribution to environmental protection. With rubber which, once treated, is transformed into a new raw material. All in a game worth around sixty million euros and producing material savings of over one hundred million while contributing, at the same time, to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. In this context, operating in a network that covers the entire national territory is the Ecopneus consortium, a non-profit organisation, which takes care of collecting and recycling tires that have reached the end of their use, in a process that grows from year to year. year.

The numbers, between recycling and savings

The numbers for 2022, presented in recent days at Ecomondo, are eloquent: the consortium collected and managed 230,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres. A figure which, as the organization’s managers point out, «exceeded the legal targets, saving 1.5 million cubic meters of water and 336,000 tons of raw materials». Not only that: «In 2022, the Ecopneus supply chain generated 59.8 million euros, with 51.7 million destined for associated companies».

Social responsibility

Linked to recycling there is also the environmental aspect: «The management of end-of-life tires in 2022 yielded 127 million euros in savings and – they further underline – avoided 300,000 tonnes of CO2. Added to these results are over 600,000 tCO2eq (tons of carbon dioxide equivalent) saved thanks to energy recovery and co-processing”. Without forgetting the reduction of dependence on expensive imports of raw materials. Precisely to enhance this aspect, the consortium, for some years, has decided to invest around two million euros a year in research. Also in light of the use made both in the construction of infrastructures and for the construction of sports surfaces, up to and including alternative fuels to fossil fuels.

The new products

The results of recycling are already visible and affect various sectors. We move from sports structures present in various parts of Italy to rubber barriers to be placed under the guard rails to continue with the powder for the construction of asphalts. «Exploiting the energy potential of end-of-life tires by seeking new solutions in the asphalt field and enhancing the potential of chemical recycling, such as pyrolysis, are challenges that push us to give our best – argues De Martino -. The key is innovation, essential to respond to the evolving needs of the Italian recycled rubber market. Our dedication is not limited only to the present, we face the future with an approach that is aware of the complexities that await us, but determined to preserve a strategic supply chain for the country.”

