Home » End of privacy?: Unlimited control for the benefit of children – the delicate decryption plan of the EU
Business

End of privacy?: Unlimited control for the benefit of children – the delicate decryption plan of the EU

by admin
End of privacy?: Unlimited control for the benefit of children – the delicate decryption plan of the EU

Behind the scenes in Brussels, there are bitter arguments: about digital encryption in general and about the contradiction between personal privacy and cyber security for companies as well as the possibilities of digital law enforcement.

“The advocates of more control try to present it as if both are possible – data security through encryption on the one hand and control on the other,” explains a lobbyist for a large US Internet company, who asked not to be named. “But that’s not it – and you have to decide now what you want.”

See also  Changes in US stocks | The number of subscribers of Q2 streaming media accounts is lower than market expectations Walt Disney (DIS.US) fell by more than 8% | US stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Discrepancy Between Retail Sales Statistics and Small Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy