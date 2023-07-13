End of privacy?: Unlimited control for the benefit of children – the delicate decryption plan of the EU

Behind the scenes in Brussels, there are bitter arguments: about digital encryption in general and about the contradiction between personal privacy and cyber security for companies as well as the possibilities of digital law enforcement.

“The advocates of more control try to present it as if both are possible – data security through encryption on the one hand and control on the other,” explains a lobbyist for a large US Internet company, who asked not to be named. “But that’s not it – and you have to decide now what you want.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

