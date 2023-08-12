End of the “ancillary costs privilege” – From July 2024, tenants will need a new TV contract

In the next twelve months, the TV market in Germany will change more than it has in years. 12.5 million households still pay their TV cable connection fees through their annual operating and heating bills – without really having a choice. But with the abolition of ancillary cost privileges, cable television could soon become more expensive for many. All providers want to fight for the new customers in the next few months – and make them appropriate offers. WELT presents the reception alternatives – and explains for which users they are attractive.

