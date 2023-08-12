Home » End of the “ancillary costs privilege” – From July 2024, tenants will need a new TV contract
Business

End of the “ancillary costs privilege” – From July 2024, tenants will need a new TV contract

by admin
End of the “ancillary costs privilege” – From July 2024, tenants will need a new TV contract

In the next twelve months, the TV market in Germany will change more than it has in years. 12.5 million households still pay their TV cable connection fees through their annual operating and heating bills – without really having a choice. But with the abolition of ancillary cost privileges, cable television could soon become more expensive for many. All providers want to fight for the new customers in the next few months – and make them appropriate offers. WELT presents the reception alternatives – and explains for which users they are attractive.

See also  Defeat Adidas, lost 39 million: German sneakers no longer walk

You may also like

Tokyo Orphan Asia Equity. Sales prevail, Shanghai -1.5%

German forests: 20 billion euros in damage since...

Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges Implement Measures to...

Triumph Tiger Sport 660, as the average English...

«Ing, Italy is a strategic market. We are...

Experts Analyze Current Economic Recovery and Policy Measures

Russia: Current account surplus collapses by 85 percent

Inflation, war and (even) bad weather: home insurance...

Airbnb: I stayed in a warehouse – that’s...

Property Development Profits Plummet by Over 90%: MTR...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy