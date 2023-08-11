End of the “ancillary costs privilege” – From July 2024, tenants will need a new TV contract

In the next twelve months, the TV market in Germany will change more than it has in years. Almost every third household is faced with the decision of how to receive television in the future. The background is a change in the Telecommunications Act (TKG).

“From June 30, 2024, landlords will no longer be allowed to pass on the cable connection fees to the operating costs,” explains Felix Flosbach from the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center. An automatic continuation of the contracts is therefore no longer possible.

Around 12.5 million households in Germany pay for their TV cable connection fees through their annual operating and heating bills – without really having a choice here. Because even if they don’t use the offer at all, they have to pay for it. Cancellation has not been possible so far.

This “ancillary cost privilege” has existed in Germany for four decades. In this way, after the launch of cable television, landlords could conclude collective agreements with the cable network operators, who then took care of the cabling. In return, the providers received secure income. But that’s over now.

also read

The companies have been working on plans for months on how to keep their users. “We are confident about the changeover,” says a spokesman for Vodafone, by far the largest TV cable network operator in this country. “We know from surveys that the majority of customers appreciate their usual cable television with all its advantages.” However, a representative survey by the TV streaming provider Waipu.tv paints a different picture. According to this, only every second cable TV household wants to stick to this transmission path.

The actual number of those who will turn their backs on the TV cable network could be even larger. Because for most users it will be significantly more expensive in a year. Many currently only pay seven to eight euros per month for their ancillary costs, with housing associations with a large number of units it can be less than five euros.

Attractive offers for TV customers

The consumer advice centers assume that it will be two to three euros more per month in the future because new contracts have to be concluded with fewer users. Especially since there are alternatives: Apart from the TV cable, television is also possible via satellite, an indoor antenna or the Internet – see below.

All providers want to fight for the new customers in the next few months – and make them appropriate offers. However, the consumer advice centers warn against prematurely signing contracts. Customers should check with their current operator and include independent sources of information. “Under no circumstances should they be pushed into contracts at the front door,” says consumer advocate Flosbach.

also read

What is not recommended: without a new contract in July 2024, just keep looking. “Then there would be unauthorized use,” says Vodafone, for example. “We reserve the right to take action against this.” This means that anyone who has not concluded a new agreement will be disconnected at some point.

Incidentally, landlords have a special right of termination vis-à-vis the cable provider; they can terminate the collective agreement at any time without notice. Homeowners should also be careful. “You have to agree within the community of owners,” says Flosbach. “The contracts usually continue to run unless they are actively terminated.” However, from July 2024 they may no longer be passed on to tenants.

Option 1: TV cable

Together with the satellite, the TV cable is one of the most popular types of reception in Germany. It has a number of advantages: the programs are stable and the quality is not affected by the weather, unlike with satellites. There is also a large variety of channels. Also, no additional receivers such as antennas are usually necessary, televisions often have the cable receiver already installed. The TV set then only needs to be connected with a cable and the TV wall socket.

The television cable companies such as Vodafone or Tele Columbus are making different package offers to users for the period after the ancillary cost privilege has been abolished. In some cases, they conclude new contracts with landlords and housing associations for this purpose, which is why the prices vary somewhat depending on the number of apartments.

also read

At Vodafone, the cheapest offer is called TV Connect Start, which costs around ten euros per month and includes 28 mostly public HD channels and 69 additional channels in the lower standard definition (SD). If you want to see German private programs in better HD quality, you pay more.

If there is no new contract between landlords or housing associations and Vodafone, the user must conclude an agreement directly with the company, which costs just under 20 euros per month, but includes the private TV channels in HD. With Tele Columbus (with the Pÿur brand) it is 15 euros for up to 94 TV channels depending on the region, 73 of which are in HD. Here, too, the private TV stations are already there in HD resolution.

Option 2: Satellite reception

Almost 40 percent of households in Germany receive their television via satellite, as is currently the case Video Trends 2022 Report of the state media authorities responsible for TV and radio in Germany. There are several reasons why satellite reception is so popular. On the one hand, the range of programs is very large with several hundred channels from Germany and abroad. The largest provider alone, Astra, transmits around 300 programs in German – without monthly connection costs.

Of course, if you want to watch Pay-TV programs, you have to pay. You also have to pay a fee to receive private German channels in HD quality. The HD+ package with 70 free-to-air HD channels, 26 private channels in HD and three programs in the even sharper Ultra HD (4K) resolution costs six euros a month.

also read

Significant deterioration

However, those who switch to satellite should keep an eye on the acquisition costs for the satellite system. Simple copies are already available for 50 to 100 euros. If several televisions are to be connected, it will be more expensive. Many devices already have a built-in satellite receiver. If this is not the case, a separate receiver must be purchased. Inexpensive models are already available in stores for 30 euros.

If you don’t want to assemble a satellite antenna yourself, you have to factor in a few hundred euros for assembly by a specialist. In addition, tenants must ask the owner for permission. “Especially in apartment buildings, landlords often fear that the facade will be disfigured and forbid it to be attached,” says the consumer portal finanztip.de.

Option 3: classic antenna

Only 3.4 percent of all households in Germany still receive their television programs via antenna. According to data from the state media authorities, this number has been falling for years. The technology is also known as DVB-T2 HD, transmitters can be received in many places in Germany with a small indoor antenna.

A total of around 40 programs can be used in HD quality. Half of these are public channels that are broadcast free of charge and unencrypted. The other part are private channels such as ProSieben, RTL and Sat.1, which are transmitted in encrypted form. If you want to receive these encrypted programs, you have to subscribe to Freenet TV for EUR 7.99 per month. Many televisions already have a built-in DVB-T2 receiver.

For older devices, there is the option of upgrading them with a receiver and an indoor antenna, which are available in stores from 20 euros each. However, it is doubtful whether this transmission path is sustainable. Freenet recently mentioned a decline in users of almost 14 percent within a year. DVB-T2 cannot transmit programs in the high 4K resolution. In addition, various mobile phone companies are campaigning for being able to use the DVB-T2 frequencies for mobile Internet.

Option 4: Streaming via Internet

With streaming, television is also possible without satellite, cable or antenna. An Internet connection is required – and the rule here is: the faster, the better. Videos can also be called up with 16 megabits per second, but if you don’t want to experience any dropouts, it’s better to have at least 50 megabits available.

The easiest way is reception with a smart TV, because the apps of the stations can be installed directly on it. Older televisions can also be upgraded with a TV stick that is plugged into the HDMI interface. You can buy these from as little as 30 euros. Most broadcasters have their own apps and use them to broadcast their live TV. The public service programs even do this in HD resolution and also make their media libraries available for retrieval. Users are not charged anything extra here because they have already paid for the offer via the broadcasting fee.

also read

Anyone who wants to see the private programs in higher resolution must have a premium account, which costs between EUR 5.99 and EUR 15.99 per month, depending on the provider. There are different packages, the price of which depends on the number of programs, image resolution, commercial breaks, contract period, recording options in the cloud and the number of streams possible in parallel. The providers are called Zattoo, Waipu.tv, RTL+ and Joyn, among others.

There are some free accounts with limited functions. All services can be tested free of charge for a short time. Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone also have TV packages that can be used on any broadband connection. Telekom’s Magenta TV offers start at EUR 10 per month with 90 channels in HD resolution, Giga TV Net from Vodafone costs EUR 20 per month for 54 channels in HD and 67 channels in the lower SD resolution. Vodafone provides an Apple TV box for the duration of the subscription.

However, all streaming providers also have apps that can be used on smartphones and tablets. In addition, there are often functions that other transmission methods cannot offer. This includes, for example, saving programs in the cloud or starting programs at a later time.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

