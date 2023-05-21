End of the battle in Bakhmut? Wagner boss Prigozhin reports taking the city, Ukraine contradicts

Ukrainian soldiers sit in a medical supply point. (Photo: dpa)



Bachmut

After months of heavy fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced that it will be conquered. The Ukraine on the other hand, rejected the statements made by Prigozhin on Saturday as untrue.

“Today at 12 noon, Bachmut was completely taken,” said the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner in a video. “We have completely taken the entire city, from house to house.” He announced a handover of the city to the Russian military. The Wagner forces withdrew from Bachmut on May 25th.

In his video message, Prigozhin also shared again against the Kremlin and the regular Russians armed forces out of. “In contrast to what Konashenkov [Anm.: ein Sprecher des russischen Verteidigungsministeriums] said there were no Russian airborne troops to help us,” he reports.

“We helped ourselves,” he adds, while standing in front of about a dozen of his men, Russian flag in hand.