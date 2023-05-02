End of the home office boom – Logitech with significantly less profit and sales – News

Logitech continues to suffer from the downturn after the boom in the corona pandemic ended.

Reluctance on the part of buyers and the challenging economic environment have had a massive impact on sales and profits.

In the final quarter of the 2023 financial year, which ended at the end of March, sales fell by 22 percent to USD 960 million, as the American-Swiss company announced.

Operating profit adjusted for acquisition and restructuring costs fell 47 percent to $82.2 million and unadjusted operating profit fell 70 percent to $38.8 million. Net income dropped to $41.5 million. In the previous year, 108.2 million dollars rang in the cash register.

Sales for the entire 2022/23 financial year fell by 17 percent to $4.54 billion. At constant currencies, sales would have fallen by 13 percent. In the previous year, the manufacturer of computer accessories had brought in record sales of 5.48 billion.

Results in line with own forecasts

Logitech has nevertheless met its own forecasts: for the 2022/23 financial year, the company had forecast a drop in sales of 13 to 15 percent at constant currencies. Operating profit was targeted to fall to between $550 million and $600 million.

The 2024 financial year begins on a solid basis. “Despite the drop in sales, we are significantly larger than before the pandemic,” company boss Bracken Darrell was quoted as saying. In the 2022/23 financial year, which began in April, Logitech is only giving an outlook for the first half of the year, where a further drop in sales of 18 to 22 percent to 1.8 to 1.9 billion dollars should occur. Operating income should shrink to between $160 and $190 million. Last year it was $302 million.



