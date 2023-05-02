Home » End of the home office boom – Logitech with significantly less profit and sales – News
Business

End of the home office boom – Logitech with significantly less profit and sales – News

by admin
End of the home office boom – Logitech with significantly less profit and sales – News
End of the home office boom – Logitech with significantly less profit and sales – <a data-ail="949126" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a> – SRFnews/wirtschaft/ende-des-homeoffice-booms-logitech-mit-deutlich-weniger-gewinn-und-umsatz”/>news“/>news/wirtschaft/ende-des-homeoffice-booms-logitech-mit-deutlich-weniger-gewinn-und-umsatz”/>news/wirtschaft/ende-des-homeoffice-booms-logitech-mit-deutlich-weniger-gewinn-und-umsatz”/>News“/>news“/>News“/>news/wirtschaft/ende-des-homeoffice-booms-logitech-mit-deutlich-weniger-gewinn-und-umsatz?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>


Skip to content

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with activated JavaScript.


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article
news/wirtschaft/ende-des-homeoffice-booms-logitech-mit-deutlich-weniger-gewinn-und-umsatz”/>News“/>
Contents

  • Logitech continues to suffer from the downturn after the boom in the corona pandemic ended.
  • Reluctance on the part of buyers and the challenging economic environment have had a massive impact on sales and profits.
  • In the final quarter of the 2023 financial year, which ended at the end of March, sales fell by 22 percent to USD 960 million, as the American-Swiss company announced.

Operating profit adjusted for acquisition and restructuring costs fell 47 percent to $82.2 million and unadjusted operating profit fell 70 percent to $38.8 million. Net income dropped to $41.5 million. In the previous year, 108.2 million dollars rang in the cash register.

Sales for the entire 2022/23 financial year fell by 17 percent to $4.54 billion. At constant currencies, sales would have fallen by 13 percent. In the previous year, the manufacturer of computer accessories had brought in record sales of 5.48 billion.

Results in line with own forecasts

Logitech has nevertheless met its own forecasts: for the 2022/23 financial year, the company had forecast a drop in sales of 13 to 15 percent at constant currencies. Operating profit was targeted to fall to between $550 million and $600 million.

Legend:

The headquarters of the computer accessories manufacturer Logitech is located in the EPFL Innovation Park in Lausanne.

Archiv/KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron

The 2024 financial year begins on a solid basis. “Despite the drop in sales, we are significantly larger than before the pandemic,” company boss Bracken Darrell was quoted as saying. In the 2022/23 financial year, which began in April, Logitech is only giving an outlook for the first half of the year, where a further drop in sales of 18 to 22 percent to 1.8 to 1.9 billion dollars should occur. Operating income should shrink to between $160 and $190 million. Last year it was $302 million.


This morning, May 2, 2023, 6:00 a.m.;


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article

Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer

You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

news/mostread/198/web/12″>

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right





See also  Turin, 6 major events in May: from Eurovision to the Book Fair

You may also like

Petrol station prices: Petrol still expensive in April...

Marcell Jacobs, furious quarrel between his ex and...

Apple releases “quick security measure” for iOS, iPadOS...

Crypto: top executive of Luno exchange resigns

What do you think of the economic “report...

Producer prices down for the third month

Rates, the ECB tightening will make mortgages fly:...

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei...

How attractiveness in the job and salary helps

Enel, Starace tries to stay in the saddle....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy