End of the rubbish bag on the side of the road: is New York a role model for Germany?

Dhe 71st Street on the Upper Westside is strikingly different from most streets in New York. The front gardens next to the stone staircases are impeccably maintained, the sidewalk shines as if someone had just swept it. It is an unusual picture in the world metropolis, as New York is drowning in rubbish in many places. The secret of cleanliness on the Upper Westside lies in large, black shipping containers that stand here and there on the side of the road. Instead of throwing the garbage bags on the street as usual, residents take their garbage to the collection points.

A success that should now prevail as far as possible throughout the city. New York could be on the verge of a revolution in waste management. Garbage bags are to disappear from the streets of the world metropolis, and decorative collection containers are to be set up everywhere.

Mayor Eric Adams has now presented how the mega-project should succeed in a much-noticed study. The conversion would not only cost hundreds of millions of dollars, the residents would also have to make massive changes to their everyday lives. But Adams is convinced of his plan. And not least because dozens of other metropolises around the world also rely on neighborhood bins. Not so in Germany – here you can see the problems above all.

For Mayor Adams, the 62-year-old Democrat, the fight against the garbage bag is one of the most important projects of his tenure. “We finally have to stop avoiding black garbage bags,” he demands. Instead, the streets are to become cleaner and more inviting for New Yorkers and visitors alike. “Environmental justice starts on the street, and it starts now.”

The latest study, written by the local waste disposal authority, confirms his zest for action. A full 89 percent of the roads would be suitable for converting to containers. After all, this would affect three quarters of municipal household waste.

New York is now investing eagerly in new pilot projects. In the Harlem district, more than a hundred new collection containers are to be set up in ten apartment blocks and at 14 schools by the fall. In order to continue to separate the waste, the disposal chutes are labeled – for residual waste, plastic and glass, cardboard. Garbage trucks that have been retrofitted with mechanical tippers then pick up the garbage from the communal bins every day.

This test run alone is expected to cost around 5.6 million dollars. Such a project was also recently launched in busy Times Square, where the waste will be collected in two larger container systems from now on. They are covered with brown bamboo panels, each one and a half meters high – and hold around 200 of the previous garbage bags.

The New York authorities’ plan isn’t just about beautifying the streets. The ban on garbage bags is also a declaration of war on what Adams calls “public enemy number one”: the rats. In the past year, the authorities are said to have recorded twice as much animal activity as in the previous year.

As of April 1, residents were therefore subject to stricter rules: The garbage bags for the next day may no longer be thrown onto the street before 8 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. as before. Anyone who violates these requirements risks high fines.

With wild cats against the plague of rats?

How serious the authorities are is also shown by a new staff member in the town hall. Kathleen Corradi has been the city’s first rat commissioner for a few weeks. Their only job: pushing back the little rodents in the metropolis. “The rats are going to hate Kathy, but we’re excited that she’s doing this important work,” Adams said at the launch. She has the knowledge, drive and experience to put the animals to flight.

Also Adam’s eccentric adversary, the republican Curtis Silwa, had positioned himself for the post of chief rat fighter. In the end, his attempt failed not only because of the political rivalry, but also because of his bizarre idea: the city should simply release wildcats.

Adams prefers better waste disposal. Although the necessary expenses for the garbage revolution are not quantified in the study, they are likely to be in the three-digit million range. After all, not only would new containers have to be purchased everywhere. The city is also expected to buy new garbage trucks and increase the frequency of pickups.

Amsterdam and Barcelona as role models

And last but not least, the citizens also pay a price: according to the study, a total of 150,000 parking spaces would have to disappear so that the containers have space. In some blocks, up to 25 percent of the curb area would then be occupied by the new collection containers. This could also be fatal for the outdoor areas of restaurants or bike rental stations.

Nevertheless, people in New York are convinced – not least because of the good role models. Metropolises in other countries have long reinvented their waste disposal. Amsterdam has invested in underground collection containers in recent years. There are permanently installed bins on the sidewalks, into which residents throw their rubbish bags. Then they fall into a container under the ground. Rats and raccoons can’t get there.

The Catalan city of Barcelona is also considered a role model when it comes to waste disposal. Here the citizens also have containers for residual and organic waste within 100 meters of their apartments, but also cans, glass and cardboard. The special feature: Many of the containers are connected to one another via an underground pipe network. The garbage disposal can then collect the waste at a central point.

In Germany, on the other hand, people hang on to the garbage cans for every household in many places. Admittedly, individual experiences have been made with collection containers in the past – for example in Cologne. From the 1980s until the new millennium there were collection points for waste paper and packaging waste for individual streets in the cathedral city. But in 2004, this bring-it-yourself system was converted into a pick-up system, and households throughout the city were successively equipped with blue and yellow bins over a period of three years.

“Sustainability is not a state, but a permanent process,” says the Cologne Waste Management Company (AWB), the city’s municipal waste disposal company. “In order to increase the collection volumes and to make the separation of recyclables as easy as possible for the citizens, the Cologne City Council decided to make the change at the time.”

The downside of the gathering places

In fact, the connection rate is high. A good 90 percent of households in the metropolis now have a blue bin for waste paper, and a good 87 percent have a yellow bin for packaging waste. But there is another reason for the change. “Containers always tempt you to put wild garbage there,” says an AWB spokeswoman.

“Thanks to the other system, we now offer less space for this.” The Federal Association for Secondary Raw Materials and Disposal (BVSE) also reports on this phenomenon. “Such assembly points are counterproductive for the cityscape,” says CEO Eric Rehbock. “Because this always creates dirt corners.” Even if the containers are installed underground, sacks and bulky waste are often deposited at the insertion shafts.

The BVSE, in which mainly small and medium-sized waste management companies are organized, sees a much bigger problem besides the optics: “The quality of the collection is significantly worse with containers,” says Rehbock. However, the importance of recycling and the circular economy is greater than ever.

“Paper and packaging are not waste, but recyclable materials. So we need as much of it back as possible and in the best possible condition so that we can make new paper and new packaging out of it.”

The more anonymous, the worse the waste separation

According to the BVSE, when it comes to packaging, the yellow sack promises the best quality, also because it enables better social control. “Furthermore, the refuse collectors can immediately see whether there are any wrong throws, because on the one hand they can look through the wall of the sack and on the other hand they can immediately see from the weight whether there are things in there that don’t belong in it,” explains Rehbock.

In this case, the disposal companies are instructed to leave the garbage with a corresponding notice. It’s more difficult with the yellow bin. “But because you can assign them to a household, it’s still better than with the anonymous containers.”

Figures from the “Waste Separation Initiative Works” show how big the problem is. According to this, around 2.6 million tons of waste per year are collected in Germany via yellow bins and yellow bags. Only about 70 percent of this is actually used packaging. “The further away from private life, the worse the waste separation,” is a rule of thumb in the industry. It could be even worse for the container system.

Also on 71st Street on the Upper Westside in New York it is still unclear how seriously the residents will take the waste separation. The project is too young, the depths of the collection containers are too dark. And so it remains to be seen whether there is more appearance than reality in the clean street.

