end of the UN mandate in Mali (Minusma)

Exactly ten years after its inception, at the beginning of July 2013, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (Minusma) will see its peacekeeping mandate come to an end, with the country’s transitional government having already called for the withdrawal of troops at the end of the mandate.

The mission was decided after the 2012 Tuareg rebellion, and it turned out to be the second most dangerous UN peacekeeping mission after the one in Lebanon, with 304 units killed out of a total of 15,000 until May 2023.

