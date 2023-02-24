Endesa (Enel): ordinary result at 2.4 billion (+26%)

Endesathe Spanish company of the group Enelcloses 2022 with an Ebitda of 5.327 billion euros, 25% more than last year, and a rordinary net income of 2.398 billion (+26%) thanks mainly to the good performance of the gas business and the high performance of the combined cycle plants. This figure, reads a note, will make it possible to propose the distribution of a gross dividend of 1.585 euro per share, 6% higher than expected.

The investments carried out during the year, underlines the energy group, reached an all-time high of 2.343 billion, 8% more than the previous year. 76% of this investment is aligned with the European Union taxonomy. By 2023, Endesa expects to break the record again by investing 20% ​​more. Endesa’s tax contribution in the year amounted to 3.843 billion with Spain accounting for 85% of that figure and the company remaining among the five largest taxpayers in the country.

Il consolidated net result it stands at 2.541 billion, 77% more, a growth that can mainly be explained by two factors: the good performance of the gas business as a whole and the significantly lower deterioration compared to 2021 in the value of extra-peninsular assets. The company will propose the renewal of the four advisers whose term expires this year. Endesa, indicates the note, challenged before the National Court the tax on profits as he considers it “discriminatory and unjustified”. 2022, reads the press release, confirms the year with the highest electricity prices in the history of Spain.

Endesa shares on the stock exchange gain 2% to 18.9 euros, while Enel is up 1.4% to 5.33 euros.