Endless massacre on the roads: 7 dead in three accidents between Umbria and Puglia

Umbria, two serious road accidents in the province of Perugia: four young people died

There is no peace on the Italian streets, where the number of victims grows every day. Only this morning four young people died in two different accidents in the province of Perugia. The most serious collision took place in the early hours of the day on the Perugia-Bettolle motorway junction in Torricella di Magione where three of the four young people in a car died. The other accident took place shortly after midnight in Gubbio on state road 219 where the driver of the only car involved died.

Puglia, three dead in the Foggia area in the crash between a car and two motorcycles

The death toll from the very serious road accident that took place in the afternoon along state road 90, near Troia, in the Foggia area, is three dead. A car and two motorbikes were involved – according to what is learned. The Carabinieri, the firefighters and the 118 health workers intervened on the spot.

