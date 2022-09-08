“The Long March is always on the way. A nation that doesn’t remember where it came from is a nation with no way out. No matter what stage our career has developed, no matter how much we have achieved, we must vigorously carry forward the great Long March spirit, and on the new Long March road. Continue to move forward bravely.” Building a modern socialist country and accelerating the leap from a world petrochemical power to a great power are all great long marches in the new era, and we need to push forward like a relay race. Zhi Hengli has a long history, and Hengli is an athlete who is good at going from victory to victory.

To build a world-class industrial park with an annual output value of nearly 300 billion yuan in ten years is a sigh, but the momentum of Hengli in Changxing Island has not been slightly reduced, and the pace has not stopped. Now in the northeast wing of the industrial park, there are colorful flag exhibitions, drum beats, voices and grand plans. Here, a new material industrial zone with an annual output value of more than 100 billion yuan and featuring downstream polyester, resin materials and fine chemical projects, Hengli (Dalian Changxing Island) Industrial Park has opened a new and magnificent chapter.

“Those who know me say I am worried, and those who don’t know me say what do I ask for”, in Chen Jianhua’s heart, “do what to do in what era” is always a creed. It is imperative for China‘s industrial manufacturing industry to shift to high-quality development. Early moves in industrial transformation and upgrading are opportunities, while late moves are crises. Opportunities are fleeting and cannot be delayed for a moment. To further strengthen and expand Changxing Island Industrial Park, extend the rich industrial chain The industrial system is not only the needs of the country and the revitalization of the Northeast, but also the urgent need for Hengli Industry to serve the country and build a world-class enterprise.

According to the requirements of the “High-quality Development Plan for the Liaoning Coastal Economic Belt” and the deployment of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government to “extend the chain, supplement the chain, strengthen the chain, and build a petrochemical gold industrial chain”, Hengli has launched a new round in Changxing Island Industrial Park. Plan the layout, focusing on industrial chains such as high-performance resin materials, functional polyester materials, degradable materials, new energy materials, fine chemical intermediate materials, etc., and start the construction of downstream polyester, resin materials and fine chemical projects in the industrial park. Various basic products produced by the industrial park refining and chemical integration project, ethylene project and PTA project have been fully transformed into high-value products with rich categories, aiming to replace imported brand products to achieve high-end, differentiated and serialized development.

In September 2021, Hengli’s 450,000-ton/year biodegradable new material project officially started in Hengli Changxing Island Industrial Park. The project adopts Hengli’s self-developed process technology and formula. After completion, it will become the largest scale in China. , A biodegradable new material base with the highest production capacity and a complete industrial chain.

In February this year, Hengli Polyester Technology Industrial Park started construction in Changxing Island Industrial Park. The total investment of the polyester science and technology industrial park is planned to be 50 billion yuan, with an investment of 30 billion yuan for the first phase of the project. In the later stage, industrial chains such as fine chemicals, high-end fiber materials, and new energy materials will be deployed, and a group of downstream related high-growth enterprises will be attracted to invest in Changxing Island, contributing to a new round of revitalization of the Northeast and the high-quality development of national industries.

In July this year, in order to thoroughly implement the work requirements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council to revitalize existing assets and expand effective investment, Hengli entered the high-end coastal equipment manufacturing industry through asset acquisition, revitalizing the existing assets that have been idle for ten years. Hengli will make full use of the advantages of advanced industrial chain and management concepts, mobilize domestic and foreign high-precision talents and industrial resources accumulated for many years, and start heavy equipment manufacturing, ship and marine engineering construction, marine engineering module construction and other business sectors in advance, and make every effort to To build a world-class high-end seaside equipment manufacturing base, Hengli (Dalian Changxing Island) Industrial Park has also realized the vertical extension of the industrial chain to the horizontal reinforcement.

Today’s Changxing Island is still spewing vigorous kinetic energy and vitality, and Hengli, as the “chain master” and leader of this hot land, has always stood at the forefront of high-quality development of the industry, leading the petrochemical industry to empower the rise of Dalian and the Northeast. The magnificent cause of revitalization continues to deepen. In the office building of Hengli (Dalian Changxing Island) Industrial Park, there is a slogan that attracts attention: “Great dreams are not waited and shouted, but spelled out and done.” Ten years of pioneering Road, Hengli is youth.

Dalian, the Pearl of the North, has an allusion to the origin of its name. In the sixth year of Emperor Guangxu of the Qing Dynasty, Li Hongzhang, an important minister of Wanqing, visited this bay to investigate and establish the Beiyang Naval Military Port. One day, Li Hongzhang and some of his subordinates inspected the bay, and they looked far into the distance. Thousands of sails swayed on the sea, thousands of boats competed for the current, and docks appeared one by one on the coastline. A minister exclaimed at the extremely spectacular bay: “What a big battle, connected to the sea, to God!” Li Hongzhang was suddenly inspired after hearing this and said: “The name of the bay is now called Dalian Bay. Stylish and practical.” We can foresee that, just like the analogy of Dalian, Hengli still has a long way to go to “feel for the country and serve the country with industry”, and the wonderful story of Dalian Changxing Island Industrial Park is still a long way off.

