Endless wave of immigrants, Italians say enough. But Meloni is floundering

Immigrants, endless wave. The Italians say “Enough!”

The latest polls marked Demos confirm the current situation in Italy with 45% of citizens believing that they are the same immigrants “a danger to public order and people’s safety”. It is the highest level since 2007 when it exceeded 50% (51%). 64% of Italians want to stop immigrants, including by closing borders and borders. From 1 January to 16 August 2023, the landings of migrants in Italy more than doubled: 101,386 people compared to 48,940 in the same period in 2022 and 34,556 in the same period in 2021. 127,000 landings as of 15 September 2023 with seven thousand foreigners arriving in three days in mid-September and crowded into the Lampedusa hotspot.

It is not true that there is fear of the foreigner as such. There is fear of an unlimited wave of people who land in Italy without having the right to do so, who are then free to do whatever they want in the Bel Paese, even to stay and act as “outlaws”. The latest recent meeting of the Ministers of Internal Affairs of the EU countries on the new “Regulation to combat migratory crises” which took place on September 28th was the usual round of hot air, effectively leaving Italy alone with the hot potato in its hand.

No knot has been untied. Among these there is also that of the role of ONG, lavishly supported and financed by Germany, which transport illegal immigrants from the African coasts to Italy. The outbursts of the Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister are of no avail Matteo Salvini for whom the landings become “a declaration of war on Italy and that “if Europe is absent, distant, distracted, ignorant and deaf, we will defend our borders alone”. He said Giulio Andreotti: “It’s a sin to think badly but you often get it right.” It is clear that in Europe the institutional representatives of the current majority use immigration to put the centre-right parties in difficulty which, as in Italy, are in government, in view of the European elections of 6-9 June 2024.

It is the reality of daily life that leads many Italians to “feel invaded” by immigrants, which is also paid by the taxpayer of the Bel Paese. Only in Italy is the entry tout court of foreigners without skills, without income or assets, all paid by the taxpayer. At this rate, this illegal immigration (with the consent, connivance, exploitation of the African coastal authorities), constantly increasing, will affect the social (and then political) balance of Italy, becoming a de facto “aggression”. Italy has no duty to welcome any emigrant, with the exception of the “right of asylum” recognized by art. 10 of the Constitution. Translated and simplified it means that no refugee can be rejected towards a country where their life or freedom could be seriously threatened but this principle does not mean “indiscriminate duty to welcome”.

What is the yardstick to establish where and how “life or life freedom of the refugee could be seriously threatened”? If, paradoxically, the 25 million inhabitants of North Korea wanted to abandon their dictatorial regime and come to Italy, should we open the borders and welcome them? And what if, even more paradoxically, this were to happen with the billion and a half Chinese? The electoral triumph of centre-right to the 2022 elections was largely due to the desire of Italians to send the center-left home and move on, starting with the question of immigrantsworkhorse of Giorgia Meloni who today, as prime minister, in particular on this very issue, is floundering, helpless, in fact not knowing what to do. She brings determination and empathy into international relations, but this is not enough.

It is not by trying to cajole, even with mountains of money, those who govern the states from which migrants leave for Italy that the issue is resolved. We need to call things by name: those states that actually organize or allow departures to Italy to be organised, are carrying out “hostile acts” against our country and must be addressed as such. Not with military actions. But it must be clear to everyone that the measure is being passed. That Italy, a non-secondary partner of the EU (and NATO), strategic center of the Mediterranean and the West, can no longer allow this trend which, without a turning point, will produce incalculable damage, first and foremost to our country. It’s used immigration also to destabilize, today this government, tomorrow this country. It’s time to stop with the bla-bla.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

