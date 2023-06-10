Enea, Superbonus: greater success in villas than in condominiums

The recent data provided by Enea on the Superbonus 110% highlight a growing trend in the execution of works in terraced houses compared to condominiums. Updated to 31 May, the data show that 80.8% of the works have been completed, with investments eligible for deduction for completed works amounting to 62.3 billion euro.

At national level, there are 411,871 buildings involved in interventions with Super Ecobonus, for a total value of investments eligible for deduction of 77 billion euros. The burden on the State, at the moment, is 68.1 billion euros. Among these, 64,038 condominiums are involved, for a value of 39.3 billion euros. Of these, 72.5% have been completed, for a total of 28.5 billion euros.