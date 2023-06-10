Home » Enea, Superbonus: greater success in villas than in condominiums
Business

Enea, Superbonus: greater success in villas than in condominiums

by admin
Enea, Superbonus: greater success in villas than in condominiums

The recent data provided by Enea on the Superbonus 110% highlight a growing trend in the execution of works in terraced houses compared to condominiums. Updated to 31 May, the data show that 80.8% of the works have been completed, with investments eligible for deduction for completed works amounting to 62.3 billion euro.

At national level, there are 411,871 buildings involved in interventions with Super Ecobonus, for a total value of investments eligible for deduction of 77 billion euros. The burden on the State, at the moment, is 68.1 billion euros. Among these, 64,038 condominiums are involved, for a value of 39.3 billion euros. Of these, 72.5% have been completed, for a total of 28.5 billion euros.

See also  Gas, this is how the TTF market works. A handful of operators price their bills, but now they are at the mercy of Putin

You may also like

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Beijing Zhiyuan released the Enlightenment 3.0 model, Dean...

Heating fitter: crafts and trade unions reject shortened...

Schlein to the secretariat: “Retire the threads, Pd...

Small and medium-sized enterprises pay 19 billion more...

The Fed’s actions are doubtful, and the gold...

Armor: “Full speed” – Rheinmetall is now waking...

Meloni, Artificial Intelligence and… Perrino’s intervention on Rai...

Parties – Left: Riexinger hopes for a return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy