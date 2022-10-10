Listen to the audio version of the article

A laboratory for sustainability in which research and local companies operate in a sort of symbiosis in which the link between the two realities is strong. It is called the “Laboratory of Technologies for Sustainability” and is the center inaugurated by Enea and hosted by the University of Brescia within the Csmt Innovative Contamination Hub as part of an agreement with the Region, signed to “contribute to the competitive strengthening of the regional production and scientific system”.

The objectives of the Laboratory

The task of the structure, in which the experts of the Laboratory for the enhancement of resources in the production and territorial systems of Enea work, is to carry out “research, service and technology transfer activities on issues relating to eco-innovation of processes and products, sustainability of industrial areas, to the reclamation and redevelopment of industrial sites ».

All through information technologies and digital tools such as the industrial symbiosis platform developed and implemented by Enea itself.

Circular economy first of all

Among the projects carried out as part of this collaboration, there is “We create” born with a view to enhancing the circular economy. Specifically, the project affects the olive and wine supply chains, all through a process of “enhancement” of both the production and the recovery of by-products and therefore of waste that after further processing can be transformed into new raw material and create new forms of economy useful for strengthening the companies that are part of the entire supply chain.

An experiment that can then be replicated in other sectors, thanks to the collaboration between the world of research and experimentation and that of local businesses.