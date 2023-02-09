Listen to the audio version of the article

Enel closed 2022 on an upswing compared to the prudence shown in last year’s 9-month accounts. The company’s board of directors yesterday approved a preliminary balance which shows an Ebitda up 2.6%, to 19.7 billion, above the target announced in November for the end of the year and equal to 19.6 billion. The numbers also highlight a significant improvement in net debt, which at the end of November had reached the threshold of 69.7 billion: as at 31 December it stood at 60.1 billion, against 51.7 billion reached at the end of 2021 (+16 ,2%). This result is in line with the estimates that the group had given for the end of the year on debt, proposing a range between 58 and 62 billion.

Assignments and debt

Disposals worth at least €3.5 billion contributed to the reduction in financial exposure, but the effect of government emergency measures launched in Italy, Spain and Romania continues to weigh, which increased working capital by €8 billion . It remains to be seen whether the slight improvement in Ebitda will make it possible to reabsorb the reduction in net profit compared to the targets announced in November, when a net ordinary result was forecast between 5 and 5.3 billion euro compared to the previous targets of 5.6- 5.8 billion. It should be noted, explains the note from the group, “that net financial debt recorded a significant reduction compared to 30 September 2022, due to the effect of the positive cash flows generated by operating management, the partial reabsorption on net working capital of the effects generated by certain government measures, the disposal operations of assets essentially in Russia, Chile and Brazil, as well as the improvement in exchange rates in the last quarter».

Starace: «A test of resilience»

The preliminary results for 2022 “demonstrate the resilience of the Enel group which, thanks to the robustness of its integrated business model, has achieved an ordinary Ebitda of 19.7 billion euros, exceeding the guidance communicated to the financial markets, despite the adverse geopolitical, energy and economic context and at the same time protecting our end customers from the shock of energy prices deriving from the gas crisis – commented Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel – Furthermore, thanks to the efficient financial management and the execution of the plan strategy presented to the markets, net financial debt decreased significantly in the last quarter of the year and will continue to decrease substantially also during 2023, further strengthening our financial solidity”.

The Extraordinary Voices

Revenues amounted to 140.5 billion euros (+63.9%) . They include the non-ordinary income deriving from the sale of the transmission business in Chile, equal to 1.1 billion euros as well as the ordinary income deriving from the partial sale of the investment held in Ufinet and in Gridspertise and from the sale of some companies to Mooney Group ( around 800 million in all), while revenues for 2021 included the ordinary income, equal to 1.8 billion euros, realized from the sale of the investment held in Open Fiber. If we exclude the extraordinary income of 2021 and 2022, the group note notes, «ordinary Ebitda is up by around 1.5 billion euros compared to 2021. This positive result was achieved thanks to the performance of the integrated margin (1.4 billion euros) as a result of the combination of the thermoelectric generation and trading, Enel green power, Final Markets and Enel X businesses, together with the positive performance of Enel Grids».