Enel leaves Romania, to the Greek company Ppc a payment of 1.2 million euros. The sale by the third quarter of 2023

Enel spring business activities in Romania: the energy group led by Francesco Starace has signed an agreement for the sale of all the shares to the Greek company Public Power Corporation SA.

The agreement, informs a note, provides that PPC will pay a total consideration of approx 1,260 million euros, corresponding to approx 1,900 million euros in terms of enterprise value (referring to 100%). Furthermore, the total consideration is subject to adjustments usual for this type of transaction and to an earn-out mechanism concerning a possible additional payment based on the future value of the retail business.

