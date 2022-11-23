Listen to the audio version of the article

Enel prepares a horse cure and is preparing to exit 5 foreign markets with a 21 billion disposal plan to be implemented by 2023, the year in which, moreover, the mandate of the management led by Francesco Starace expires. The industrial plan to 2025 envisages that the disposals will have the effect of reducing net debt by around 20 billion compared to the 69 billion reached at the end of September 2022, with a decrease that will total 12 billion next year to around 52 billion billion in 2023 (with a forecast to close 2022 between 58 and 62 billion).

The group sells Romania, Peru, Argentina

The markets from which the electricity group is preparing to exit are Romania, Peru and Argentina, while plans for the sale to partners are planned in Greece and Australia. In Brazil, the distribution networks of Ceara, in the north of the country, will be sold to concentrate activities in the large urban conglomerates (San Paolo and Rio). The gas portfolios in Spain and Chile will also be divested. The group’s press release also announces the crystallization of assets in the United States and in EnelXWay, the charging infrastructure company (it is not clear what it intends to do: if or only in part shares of capital, as already announced). The countries considered core business and on which the 37 billion of investments envisaged in the plan will be concentrated are Italy, Spain, the United States, Brazil, Chile and Colombia. 40 percent of the investments, equal to 15 billion, will be concentrated in networks in Europe.

Guaranteed minimum coupon of 0.43 euro

The horse care announced is set to have a positive impact of around 2.8 billion on the group’s ordinary Ebitda and 900 million euros on ordinary profit in 2024. The new business plan targets establish that Ebitda will reach a value between 22.2 and 22.8 billion in 2025 compared to the over 19 billion expected at the end of 2022. Net profit is set to exceed 7 billion compared to the 5-5.3 billion expected at the end of the year. The dividend policy continues to envisage the distribution of an increasing coupon: compared to 0.4 euros in 2022, the dividend in the period 2023-25 ​​is expected to be 0.43 euros, a threshold considered as “a sustainable minimum”. By 2025, the group plans to add around 21 gigawatts of installed renewable capacity, of which around 19 gigawatts will be in core business countries.

CEO Starace: We focus on areas that create value

“Over the next three years we will focus on integrated business models, digital know-how as well as businesses and geographies that can add value despite the complexities of the current scenario, through a leaner structure and more solid financial indicators – commented the CEO of Enel, Francesco Starace -. This will increase our resilience in the face of potential future persistent turmoil, as well as position our value creation on a path of further growth, benefiting all stakeholders and accelerating energy independence in core countries . Sustainability, fully integrated into our decisions, continues to be at the heart of our strategy, also leveraging on the acceleration of electrification in all economies. These results can be achieved thanks to the great competence and motivation of the Enel Group colleagues and to the organizational structure based on the digital platforms that we have adopted”.

In 2025, 1.4 million charging stations

The plan expects charging points for electric vehicles to grow from an expected 0.5 million in 2022 to 1.4 million in 2025. Storage systems are expected to grow from an estimated 99 megawatts in 2022 to around 352 megawatts in 2025. The systems of demand response, those that allow the flexibility to reduce consumption in peak demand phases, should go from an estimated 8.4 gigawatts in 2022 to 12.4 gigawatts in 2025.