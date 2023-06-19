Home » Enel, Cattaneo focuses on fourth generation nuclear power: the map of power
Enel, Cattaneo focuses on fourth generation nuclear power: the map of power

Enel, Cattaneo’s choices in continuity with Starace management

Enel e Leonardo officially kicked off theirs reorganization internal. After the appointments of the two new managing directors Cattaneo e crawlers, the two giants immediately set to work to establish the new hierarchies. About a month after taking office, the two managers appointed after a long and complicated exercise balance in the governing majority– reads the Corriere Economia – with their moves they convey the idea that they have firmly taken the wheel of the companies, ready to give them a new direction.

Per Enela large part of the work to be put on site immediately will concern debt reliefthrough the divestments on which Starace had already begun to work, indicating the monstrous figure of as the horizon 21 billion. Someone already ventures that the energy mix that Cattaneo will choose will also be in the sign of continuity. And here the certainties are less granite: le renewable they will remain a driver, difficult to reverse over the course of the plan: the appointment to find out more is in November. But there are those who bet on one harder push on the nuclear Of fourth generation.

