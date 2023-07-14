Home » Enel, Cattaneo starts selling: activities in Chile and Australia sold
Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel

Enel, signed the agreement for the sale of 50% of Enel Green Power Australia to Inpex corporation

In less than twenty-four hours the energy giant Enel announced two disposals. The first concerns the sale of 50% Of Enel green power Australia a Inpex corporationfor a value of 400 million of Euro. The second is the share purchase agreement between Enel and its listed subsidiary Enel Chile signed with Sonnedix Chile Arcadia and Sonnedix Chile Arcadia Generación, both companies controlled by the international renewable energy producer Sonnedix. The agreement provides for the sale of the entire shareholdings held by Enel (about 0.009%) and from Enel Chile (about 99.991%) in the share capital of Arcadia Generación Solar, a Chilean company that owns a portfolio of four photovoltaic plants.

In the first operation Enel green power and Inpex will manage jointly Enel green power Australia. The operation ”is in line with Enel’s current strategic plan, which envisages the creation of partnerships in certain businesses and geographical areas to increase the creation of value”. The operation will generate a positive impact of approximately 87 million euros on the group’s ordinary and reported ebitda for 2023 as well as a positive effect of approximately 145 million euros on the group’s net debt for 2023.

