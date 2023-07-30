Home » Enel, Cattaneo to attack the group: acquired 200 thousand shares
Flavio Cattaneo has increased his portfolio to 1,500,000 Enel shares

Flavio CattaneoChief Executive Officer and General Manager of Enel, assault on top of the group. According to a note from the energy giant, yesterday the CEO “purchased 200,000 Enel shares tthrough a wholly owned subsidiary of him, al weighted average price of 6.2693 euros per share”. In addition, the note continues, “it directly purchased a further 300,000 Enel shares at the weighted average price of 6.2738 euros per share”. Considering the new purchases, which follow those of May 31, 2023, “Flavio Cattaneo has increased your portfolio a 1,500,000 shares Enel”, concludes the note.

Just two days ago the group released i half-yearly dataposting a strong mid-year performance with a ordinary EBITDA growing to 10.7 billion euros (+29.4%) and a Net income ordinary at 3.3 billion euro (+52%). While I revenues they amounted to 47.095 billion euros (65.6301 billion euros in the first half of 2022, -28.2%). A change that the group explained, “is mainly attributable to the decrease in the sale prices of commodities on the end markets, in an energy context characterized by greater price stability compared to the first half of 2022. The impact of production volumes is substantially attributable to the different scope of consolidation”.

