Enel chooses Oklahoma for the solar panel factory: it will invest 1 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

Enel confirms the choice of the state of Oklahoma, near the city of Tulsa Port of Inola, as the site to build the new innovative and sustainable photovoltaic panel factory with an initial investment of one billion dollars. The news was given by Enel North America, through its affiliate 3Sun Usa. direct permanent jobs by 2025. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 – subject to final approval and necessary permits – and the first panels are expected to be commercially available by the end of 2024.

Catteneo confirms growth in the USA

The official choice of the site where to build the factory, after the rumors released last month, has an important value in this phase, after the installation of the new top management of Enel and the appointment of Flavio Cattaneo as CEO, which took place on May 12 . The confirmation of the will to invest in the United States, in projects that allow access to the incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act, frees the field from the doubts, which emerged during the process of selecting the appointments in the public subsidiaries, on the fact that the new management would been able to reduce foreign investments to bet everything on Italy. On the other hand, the choice and the interest shown by the American authorities for the initiative debunks the rumors circulated regarding North American fears about possible Russian influences on the choices of Italian society.

The factory will be able to double and reach 6 gigawatts

Returning to the project, it also envisages a second phase that would allow the factory to reach 6 gigawatts of annual production, creating an additional 900 new direct jobs. “We are proud to help usher in a new era of energy produced in America and to do so with a state that is already a leader in the energy sector – commented Giovanni Bertolino, head of 3Sun USA -. Our Oklahoma selection is a testament to the strength of the Tulsa Port of Inola site, the state’s commitment to workforce development, and an attractive investment climate. With this announcement, we take a major step forward in the development of a state-of-the-art solar power plant, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions in long-term tax revenues, putting Oklahoma at the forefront of renewable energy production.”

The US Governor: with the Oklahoma factory in the world

The planned factory will be among the first in the United States to produce solar cells, the key building block of photovoltaic modules, and will incorporate high-performance bifacial heterojunction (HJT) technology. “When I took office, I promised to bring l ‘Oklahoma in the world and the world in Oklahoma – said the Governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt -. And today’s historic announcement is a testament to that mission, our business-friendly environment, and above all, our energy approach. Enel’s expansion is a major win for Oklahoma, and I am excited about their record investment in our state’s economy and workforce, which will have an enduring legacy and continue to influence Oklahomans for generations.”