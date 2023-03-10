Listen to the audio version of the article

After the announcement of the exit from the Romanian market last November and the rumors about the negotiations with the Greek company Public Power Corporation, Enel has announced the agreement for the sale of all the stakes held in Romania. The agreement envisages that PPC will pay a total consideration of approximately 1.26 billion euros, of which approximately 1.9 billion euros in terms of enterprise value (value of equity plus 100% debt).

The sale will reduce Enel’s debt by 1.7 billion in 2023

Overall, explains a note released by the company, the transaction is expected to generate a total positive effect on the consolidated net debt of approximately 1.7 billion euros, of which approximately 100 million euros in 2022 and the remainder in 2023 , together with a cumulative negative impact in 2022-2023 on the group’s net profit of approximately €1.4 billion, of which approximately €600 million related to the release of the foreign exchange reserve, to be recognized in 2023. No impacts are expected of the operation on the group’s ordinary economic results. The transaction is in line with the group’s current strategic plan, announced in November, which envisages exiting some countries, including Argentina and Peru, and achieving the repositioning of Enel in the fastest growing countries where has an integrated presence, namely Italy, Spain, United States, Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

Starace: Proud of the achievements achieved in the country since 2005

“The sale of all our businesses in Romania is a further step forward in the implementation of the disposal plan announced at the presentation of Enel’s 2023-2025 strategic plan,” said Enel CEO Francesco Starace. “We are proud of the results we have been able to achieve since our entry into the country in 2005 and we recognize the commitment and dedication of our colleagues, who have allowed us to become one of Romania’s leading integrated energy operators. We are convinced that a leading international player such as PPC will be able to successfully continue the work started». The total consideration contemplated by the transaction is subject to adjustments usual for this type of transaction and to an earn-out mechanism concerning a possible additional payment based on the future value of the retail business. The completion of the sale, expected by the third quarter of 2023, is subject to some usual precedent conditions for this type of transaction, including the approval by the competent competition authorities.